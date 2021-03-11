CALYPSO — Calypso’s storm water project may be in its initial stage, but help is on the way for town residents with rain in their yards and ditches.
While that may not be headline news for some in the one-mile ETJ, it is for those with “water in all the usual places” the past two months as rain has fallen at a record pace.
The town has started using its $180,000 storm water grant to find problem areas.
“In the next couple weeks we’ll have drones flying over town taking aerial images that will help us draw conclusions and we’ll be running robot rovers in some of the storm water piping,” said Ryan Cox, town commissioner in charge of street and ditches.
“We’ll be looking at catch basins, canals, ditches and our systems that move water, which all goes to the Northeast Cape Fear River, aka, Goshen Swamp.”
The town was awarded the Golden Leaf Grant in July.
“We’re about six months into investigating and probably have six more months before we can draw major conclusions,” Cox said. “The engineers came in to do measuring this week.
“This will help us develop a master plan and ordinances. We’ll know where the dire need ares are, what needs to be replaced or up-sized and any other main issues.”
Once the study is complete, Calypso will seek grant money for the work. Fortunately, the town’s sewer system is fairly new.
“We’ll look into things such as Clean Water Trust Grants and other funding sources,” Cox said. “This will be good for homes and businesses that seem to have unnecessary flooding.”
Herring appointed to commission board
Steve Herring was appointed to the board of commissioners at the town’s March meeting.
He replaces Cynthia Reynolds and takes over her role as recreation commissioner.
Herring, a retired plant manager in Wayne County, has lived in Calypso for 60 years.
“I had no reason to say no,” Herring said. “I care about the people and the community and have a passion for both. It’s a small, tight-knit community, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
Herring, a 1971 graduate of North Duplin High and his wife Gail have two grown children— Joshua and Adam, both ND grads — and four grandchildren.
Jeff Cook will be sworn in at the town’s April meeting to replace Commissioner David Tyndall.
One other noteworthy item to come from the meeting was that a monster American flag is now flying in the middle of the town’s cemetery.