CALYPSO — At the July town hall meeting, Mayor David Tyndall was happy to share that the Calypso Fire District received a new rating. “Our property insurance should decrease as a result of this new rating,” Mayor Tyndall said.
According to the Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), inspections are required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). “The citizens in (Calypso) should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency,” North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said.
Some of the areas covered in inspections include staffing levels, equipment, communication, and water sources. Calypso’s inspection returned a rating of 4. “This is the best we could possibly hope for with a town of this size,” Fire Chief Brandon Cashwell said. “We worked really hard for this.”
“(This new rating) is just about as good as you can get it because of the size of the water lines, etc.” The town board expressed their thanks for all the hard work of those at the Calypso Fire Department, and they plan to feed them a meal. The rating will take effect Oct. 1.
In other news, the board voted in favor of transitioning away from using an outside person to manage the town website. “Amanda (the town clerk) is well qualified to do that for us, and that would be $500 we are saving a year to keep it all in house,” Mayor Tyndall said. “I would like to put the minutes and all kinds of stuff on the website, so people can go there and know what we are up to.”
The town attorney, Joey Ezzell’s, contract was renewed, and all newly elected officials were reminded to attend Ethics Training at James Sprunt on July 21. “You’ve got twelve months from the time you were sworn in to be able to get it done,” Mayor Tyndall said. Some discussion was given about online options, penalties if the training is not completed in time, and carpooling to the event together.
Reports were shared concerning ditches that need cleaning and water problems. A resident on the north side of town had water problems two days in a row, so the town flushed the fire hydrant across the street from her and found brown water. It was discovered that all the fire hydrants in the town will need to be flushed. According to Mayor Tyndall, flushing all the hydrants has been discussed for 2-3 years. The mayor asked the fire department to go ahead and make a plan to flush them. The plan will be posted publicly thereafter, so residents can prepare for it.
Almost two weeks ago, a water line broke on Albritton Road and local town employees jumped in to fix it. “They want to learn … and in that one job, they probably saved the town 600-700 dollars,” Mayor Tyndall said.
“Jimmy Tyndall in Faison and another one in Duplin County is doing a mutual aid thing. If one town has a leak or needs help, they’ll contact the other town and go help them to get it fixed. If we have one, they can help us get it fixed.” Jimmy Tyndall offered to train the employees in Calypso to be able to repair problems up to two-inch pipes. Anything beyond that would take equipment the town doesn’t have. The mayor proposed the purchase of $2,058 worth of parts to have on hand to be able to get started as well as the acquisition of necessary tools.
The mayor discussed CDBG grant funding to rejuvenate housing. Several houses in disrepair are on a list of applications for funding, and the mayor wanted to add another. The board approved adding the additional house to the application for funding.
Commissioner Brandon Dunn reported that a new scoreboard and PA system were donated to the ball field. Trees were also cleared behind it. “The T-Ball season just ended, and it went very well,” Dunn said. “I think it went better than what it did the past couple years… Adult softball season is about to start at the park, as is youth football. We’ve got some All-star softball still playing in the state tournament as well.” Back to school activities in the park are also in the works. Mayor Tyndall requested that new bylaws be drawn to combine the park with recreation because they are operating separately now.
Contracts were signed with Duke Energy to start work on the cemetery light and with the Sheriff’s Office for coverage through the 2022-23 year. Ezzell revisited the discussion about staggering elections. He said he found a way to make changes by ordinance.
“We need to get a plan together on what the board would prefer. We can’t put everyone on a two-year term and stagger them because that would put an election every year,” Ezzell said. “The state says you cannot force an election every year.”
It was suggested to discuss board preferences in next month’s meeting.