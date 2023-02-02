A former student known as the “unofficial police officer” and “icon” of Calypso, N.C., bequeathed an estate gift totaling over $1.6 million to the University of Mount Olive for endowed scholarships.

The gift comes from the estate George Adrian Dail, a man who may not have been well known outside of Calypso, but one who friends said was a hero who will not be forgotten.

