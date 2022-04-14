Calypso prepares for new budget year, welcomes new town clerk

The Town of Calypso held its April town hall meeting at 103 West Trade Street, Calypso. Mayor Dave Tyndall opened the meeting and, after prayer, shared the agenda. Prior closed session minutes from March 7 concerning the budget were formally approved.
Rhodes from the Calypso Baptist Church came forth to share about a drainage issue causing damage to their parsonage property.
“We are doing a remodeling project, and we ran into a problem with the town drainage causing a wash out,” Rhodes said. Damages have gone so far as to split the driveway. Mayor Tyndall connected Rhodes with the town person over street repair, so they can look further into fixing the problem.
Drew M. Covert, CEO of Southern Bank, made a short address to thank the town for banking with Southern Bank. He then opened to answering questions about insurance coverage and dissolved any fears the board may have had about the security of their funds.
“For towns and municipalities, the state encourages stability with funding by making banks reserve that money with Federal collateral deposits,” Covert said. “If a bank is ever challenged on its solvency, that money goes out to the towns and municipalities first before any other account holders.”
Some concern was mentioned about unfavorable interest rates right now. Covert explained that the rates are a direct result of the distortion in the market caused by COVID stimulus payments and too many deposits.
“It is so distorted right now that we can make more money in short term loans to the government for two years than we could if we loaned it to them for ten.”
Covert finally affirmed the reputation of the bank and its long-term conservative values. “Southern Bank has grown a fair amount, but the principles are still the same,” he said. “We are pretty conservative, and that should give you comfort (concerning the stability of your money).”
Following Covert’s discussion, board members shared updates about business in the town. The Calypso ball park has had work done to its landscaping and overall maintenance including spraying for fire ants.
Water leaks and ponding were identified and fixed near the Wolfe property. Duke Energy was contacted concerning putting lights at Maplewood Cemetary at 313 South First Street. An appointment will be scheduled for Duke Energy to come to the property when a town official can be present with them.
With the approved budget from the closed session, board members discussed the need to look more closely at their financial accounts.
“We need to consider whether or not we should move money we have in our budget, CDs, and other areas based on better interest rates elsewhere,” one board member said.
The new town clerk, Amanda Monk, was present at the town meeting. She comes to the town of Calypso with 11 years of experience working for the Town of Newton Grove. Part of her new job duties will be the town’s finances.
The Town of Calypso is inviting the public to a social with light refreshments to welcome Monk. The welcoming social will be held at the Town Hall from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
The town has adjusted their meeting time to 7 p.m. to encourage more townspeople to attend their monthly meetings.