New Dollar General store in Calypso

A new Dollar General store recently opened in Calypso. The new business is located off the Highway 117 exit.

 Rebecca Whitman

CALYPSO — The Town of Calypso welcomes a new business this month. Dollar General has built a store off the Highway 117 exit in Calypso. The store is now open.

At the November town board meeting, a resolution was discussed to stagger elections and change term lengths to four years after the staggering begins. A public hearing on the issue will be held on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.