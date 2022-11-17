...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A new Dollar General store recently opened in Calypso. The new business is located off the Highway 117 exit.
CALYPSO — The Town of Calypso welcomes a new business this month. Dollar General has built a store off the Highway 117 exit in Calypso. The store is now open.
At the November town board meeting, a resolution was discussed to stagger elections and change term lengths to four years after the staggering begins. A public hearing on the issue will be held on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk shared an opportunity concerning grant assistance.
“The Eastern Carolina Council of Governments can do grants for us. They would get an administrative fee written into the grant, but they would handle all the application and writing for us,” Monk explained. The board voted in favor of the resolution to use Eastern Carolina Council of Governments for grant applications.
A budget amendment was passed to move $4,500 into the budget for the purchase of a Gator utility vehicle for the town.
Mayor Pro-tem, Commissioner Brandon Dunn resigned his position. In his letter, Dunn wrote: “I regret to inform you that I will be stepping down from my position as a Commissioner of the Town of Calypso…unfortunately I have recent professional and personal changes that will prohibit me from devoting the time and effort this town and its citizens deserve…I love this town and will continue to help this community in any way that I can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding of the challenges that I have faced during my short time on this board. I respect every one of you for all you do…I feel there should be a seat at this table for someone who can apply their time and skill to the position. I am hopeful that one day in the future I may be able to be reconsidered when the time is more opportune.” The board accepted Dunn’s resignation.
A tree lighting ceremony was discussed for Dec. 3. Commissioner Ruby Lambert will assist with planning it.
Wreaths Across America will be placing wreaths on graves at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17. Wreaths start at $15 a piece, and applications are available at town hall for any interested parties.
Mayor David Tyndall gave an update on the Community Development Block Grant, reconstruction grant. “We were approved for $750,000, but we asked for $200,000 more to add another house to the list. That will be a blessing,” Tyndall said.
An ordinance concerning farm animals in town was discussed.
“The ordinance states that no person is permitted to keep or maintain any hog pen, hogs, cows, chickens, goats, or horses within the corporate limits,” Mayor Tyndall read. Complaints about residents in town with chickens and roosters were discussed. The board discussed the need to enforce the ordinance as it is written.
Commissioner Marty Taylor presented a proposal for a generator for the town hall building. A contract for $11,900 to Tidewater to install a 20 kWh generator including running gas lines and electrical was proposed. The board voted in favor of the purchase.
Town Attorney Joseph Ezzell gave an update concerning the deed for Parks and Recreation. “We will need to draft a new deed,” he said. He planned to have it for the board by the December meeting.
Commissioner Lambert reported that the town’s finances were doing well and growing in their prospective accounts. She also reported about several holes needing filled with gravel at the cemetary.
Commissioner Larry Cashwell gave an update concerning lighting needs at the cemetery, and he suggested the addition of at least three new poles in the new part of the cemetery. He planned to schedule a time to get a quote on the cost for the addition. He also made the board aware of repairs needed to a well house in town. The board voted to approve $5,000 for the well house repairs.
The meeting ended in closed session to discuss personnel.