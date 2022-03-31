CALYPSO — The town of Calypso recently held its monthly meeting. Among the topics discussed during the meeting was the town’s auditor report for the 20-21 fiscal year.
“Austin Ubanks from the town’s financial auditor company called in through loud speaker to go through the auditor’s report for the 20-21 fiscal year. The report showed a few areas of concern and those items were discussed in detail,” stated a town official.
The Board will address the areas of concern with a letter to the state and will indicate how how those concerns “will be addressed in the future. Each member of the Board will need to sign the response.” The Board has 60 days to address the concerns.
On other business at the meeting the Board addressed:
- Commissioner Brandon Nunn provided an update on Parks and Recreation. He reported that the department is in need of funds to purchase dirt for the field and fix several light poles that have deteriorated from the weather and will not support the additional fencing to keep balls from being hit out of the field.
- Floyd Adams from Adams & Company appeared in front of the Board and spoke about the Community Development Block Grant. He reminded the Board that this grant was for four homes and would have to go through the procurement process. He also offered Adams & Company services as grant administrator — a required position for the grant.
Adams indicated it would take approximately a year before construction starts, as the properties are required to go through the qualification process again. The process includes house specifications, owner occupied, financial status and an environmental review.
Mayor David Tyndall shared that the Community Development Block Grant Committee had examined three companies to serve as administrator, and that the committee recommended Adams & Company for the position. Commissioner Lambert made a motion to hire Adams & Company as administrator of CDBG grant. Commissioner Marty Taylor seconded the motion. There was no further discussion and the motion passed 5-0.The Board also approved a motion for Mayor Tyndall to be approved to sign all grant paperwork.
The Board passed a motion to cancel the purchase of a Kubota UTV from Kenansville Equipment for $19,000, which had been approved by the previous Board. Mayor Tyndall stated that this would be nice to have but is not a necessity for Calypso and the $19,000 would be better spent on a pre-owned truck that could be used for other things as well. Everyone was in agreement. Commissioner Taylor made a motion to cancel the purchase. He was seconded by Commissioner Wilson. Motion passed 5-0.
- The Board approved a motion to increase the amount of the daily deposits required by the current policy to $500. The motion was approved unanimously.
- The Board approved a motion to allow property owners to have the town’s dump truck parked on their property for them to dispose building materials and have the Public Works Department drive the truck to the landfill for the cost of 1 ½ hours of labor and the dumping fee paid by the property owner.
- Calypso town clerk assistant shared information about ARPA funds. Areas of discussion were on the different ways the funds can be used. Currently the total funds are $167,000 and Calypso has already received $83,000 with the remaining expected in August. The town has until December 2026 to spend the funds.
- The Board approved a motion to amend the budget to cover Gold Leaf Grant funds and place future grant monies in separate accounts as they have a tendency to go past a budget year.
- Commissioner Lambert was asked about the status of who holds the town’s funds and how are the covered with insurance by banking institutions. The Board would like better funds coverage and better interest rates. Commissioner Lambert will have a bank representative at the April meeting to answer the Board’s concerns.
The next town board meeting will take place April 4 at 6 p.m.