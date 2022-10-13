CALYPSO — The October town hall meeting in Calypso held its largest display of public interest in an item on the agenda: solar farming. Local landowners interested in building a solar farm off Emmett Jackson Road were present for a public hearing concerning whether or not solar farming will be permitted within the town.

Cypress Creek Renewables Representative, Nicole Miller, shared about the benefits of solar farming. “We have developed 280 sites in North Carolina and employed 150 people here…residents in Calypso would benefit from economic development. We bring in hundreds of temporary construction jobs which, in turn, can help generate economic growth. Even in small towns, we see residents become entrepreneurs. For example, we’ve seen people start food trucks to be able to sell to the construction workers, and we’ve seen landscaping businesses start in order to be able to care for the sites,” Miller said. Miller suggested that the need for solar farming is going to rise. “With Duke Energy’s procurement, there’s going to be a lot more solar in the upcoming years, and whether or not it’s going to be in your town, is your decision to make,” Miller said. Miller also suggested a change to the town’s ordinances concerning replacement of solar farming equipment. Instead of the existing decommissioning plan to replace equipment when it is 30 years old, she suggested tying replacement to the equipment’s warranty. “Everyone knows exactly when the warranty is…and this way it would tie it to what the manufacturer expects,” Miller said.