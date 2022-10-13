CALYPSO — The October town hall meeting in Calypso held its largest display of public interest in an item on the agenda: solar farming. Local landowners interested in building a solar farm off Emmett Jackson Road were present for a public hearing concerning whether or not solar farming will be permitted within the town.
Cypress Creek Renewables Representative, Nicole Miller, shared about the benefits of solar farming. “We have developed 280 sites in North Carolina and employed 150 people here…residents in Calypso would benefit from economic development. We bring in hundreds of temporary construction jobs which, in turn, can help generate economic growth. Even in small towns, we see residents become entrepreneurs. For example, we’ve seen people start food trucks to be able to sell to the construction workers, and we’ve seen landscaping businesses start in order to be able to care for the sites,” Miller said. Miller suggested that the need for solar farming is going to rise. “With Duke Energy’s procurement, there’s going to be a lot more solar in the upcoming years, and whether or not it’s going to be in your town, is your decision to make,” Miller said. Miller also suggested a change to the town’s ordinances concerning replacement of solar farming equipment. Instead of the existing decommissioning plan to replace equipment when it is 30 years old, she suggested tying replacement to the equipment’s warranty. “Everyone knows exactly when the warranty is…and this way it would tie it to what the manufacturer expects,” Miller said.
Every town has zoning within the town and for a mile outside the town in any direction. They have every legal authority to do what they deem to be in the peoples’ best interest in that area. According to town records, in 2017 Calypso created a solar farm district to allow for the solar farms at that time (north of town) with an understanding that no solar farms would be allowed outside of that district. There was nothing on paper to confirm that understanding, so the town issued a public hearing to discuss it. As it stands, anything that falls outside of the solar district has to make an application to be rezoned if they want to build a solar farm.
James Wolfe, a Calypso resident on Albritton Street, spoke for the rights of property owners. “It should be up to the land owner’s decision how to invest in that property, develop it, and do what we feel is right for that property. I would recommend continuing to permit on a case-by-case basis with the existing ordinances…it’s not in the town’s best interest to make a blanket policy on this issue,” Wolfe said. Other residents shared their long-term heritage in the town and concern. “I farm in this area and have come to this town for a good many years…it’s a nice home town. If the solar farm were coming Inside the city limits, I wouldn’t sign up for that myself if you think it is going to hurt it because I don’t want to hurt my town. Anything outside of that area is not going to hurt anything at all,” one resident said.
Mayor Dave Tyndall said, “we are not here to hurt or hold back anyone from doing what they want to do, but we’ve got to look out for everybody…A lot of people here in town don’t want to be surrounded by solar farms.”
For ordinances to be changed, an evidentiary hearing will have to take place before the Planning Board, and that involves concrete evidence being given for or against the matter. The Planning Board would then make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.” The Planning Board plans to meet on Oct. 25.
In other business, Christmas and Veteran’s Day decorations were discussed for the poles throughout town. Christmas decorations were estimated to cost approximately 18K; flag poles were estimated to cost approximately 3K. The Board approved up to 3K to purchase and install flags hopefully by Veteran’s Day. They decided to table decisions about Christmas decorations until further information could be gathered about existing inventory.
Town Attorney Joseph Ezzell presented information about amending the town charter to change the terms of service for the purpose of staggering the members of the Board. “First you have to file a resolution…then there is a public hearing…then the board can actually take action. You can call a special election and let the town members vote on whether or not to stagger the election or the board can vote on it without the town. If the board decides to vote without the town vote and the board approved it, there is a 30 day window where any citizen of the town can file a petition to force a vote by the people,” Ezzell explained. In 2023, the entire Board of Commissioners is up for reelection. With the staggered system in place, the next election would begin a process where at least two members on the Board are experienced members at all times. By 2025, all Board members would serve four year terms. Ezzell explained that it is a 2-3 month process to amend the charter and it should be done 90 days before the 2023 election. He suggested starting the process in January/February 2023.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk discussed a 200K grant for a capacity building project. “The grant is project planning for what we have already done studies for. The next thing we have to do is find out how much it costs and what we can actually do. This grant will pay for engineers to do the next step, but it has a 10% match where, if we get it, we would be required to pay $20,000 if they give us the whole amount,” Monk explained. The Board agreed to move forward with the grant application.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk brought up the fact that a 2019 board meeting approved adding a vision plan to the town employees insurance package, but it was never actually determined what it would be. The board voted to approve the highest coverage plan at $12 per employee. The plan will be paid by employee contribution–not the town.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk discussed the need for a town credit card to make online purchases for the town. The Board approved getting a 5K credit card through Southern Bank for these specific purposes.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk shared about an agreement from the CSS Railroad to reimburse the town for spraying the railroad. “Since 2019, we haven’t been getting reimbursed because the agreement ran out…our new agreement will be ongoing with a 30 day notice to terminate and an increase in the reimbursement amount from $1,400 to $1,700,” Monk said. The Board voted to approve the contract.
In other business, the board approved Debbie Best to serve as an as-needed back up for Ruby Lynn if she is not available to cover the Town Hall when Ms. Monk is not available. She will come in for a couple of days of training with Ms. Monk. Commissioners discussed the benefit of having a back-up generator at Town Hall to allow power for citizens to charge their phones if the power goes out. They also discussed the need to increase security at the town’s water plant. A water value got cut off when it wasn’t supposed to be; therefore, the town plans to change locks and make only secured people have access to the plant.