CALYPSO — June 6, Calypso Town Hall welcomed the announcement of a new business that will be located behind the Calypso Town Hall at 111 W. Trade St. Starry Night Studio will host a ribbon-cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Following artist Maryann Barwick’s public comments announcing the studio, the Commissioners discussed budget concerns.
“We have not been collecting enough funds to cover our cost on trash,” Town Clerk Amanda Monk, said. Commissioner Larry Cashwell then advocated for contract renegotiation. “Before we start raising (rates), let’s wait till the next meeting and look into whether or not our contract with GFL is up for renewal. Maybe we can negotiate a better price and not have to raise rates for the town,” Cashwell said.
The town budget was then approved with no changes, but room was left for amendments later if necessary for rate increases.
Amendments were made to properly distribute ARPA funds through project ordinances. “ARPA funds have to be appropriated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026,” Monk explained.
Two new chemical treatments were approved to go into the water system, and two landscaping bills were approved for payment.
Per request from Mayor Tyndall, the commissioners then discussed a change in the charter. “In our charter, it says that every commissioner is voted on every other year,” Clerk Monk said. “The Mayor would like to change the terms to part of them are voted on every other year. It would change the terms to four years instead of everyone on a two-year term.”
One thing the change would hopefully offset is the possibility of starting over with all new people in town government. A staggered election allows for two commissioners to be elected one year and three the next. Town Attorney Joey Ezzell said he would look into what it would take to change the charter.
Commissioner Ruby Lambert brought up the need to replace flags ripped by the wind as well as extend the Christmas lights. Commissioner Brandon Dunn suggested we count the cost and discuss it again in July’s meeting. Commissioner Cashwell discussed the 7500 tank near the Town Hall. “We’ve had it washed out by Southern Corrosion and need to do a chemical testing on it, but it should be back in operation by Thursday the 9th,” Cashwell said.
The commissioners approved four 105-watt lights to be installed by Duke Energy. One will be at the well house. Three will be at the cemetery at 113 S. First Street.
Commissioner Dunn said that there has been an increase in activity in parks and recreation.
“We have increased in the number of T-ball teams signing up and we plan on bringing in more programs including football and adult programs soon,” he said. Commissioner Lambert announced that some CDs are due to mature now at Southern Bank.
“We are going to move them to First United and see which bank gives us the better interest rate,” Lambert said.
Since July’s meeting fell on the holiday, the commissioners voted to move it to July 11 at 7 p.m.