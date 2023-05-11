CALYPSO — The Town Hall meeting in Calypso opened up the first night of May with a public dispute about the behavior of a dog. One person claimed that her neighbor’s dogs had “charged aggressively” at her and her husband multiple times in their own yard, and they had to keep looking behind them to see where the dogs are “because we are scared they will bite us.” The neighbor made an informal complaint to the town which they then informed the dog owners about, and they were present to tell their side of the story. According to the owners, the dogs were “in their pens doing nothing at all, just laying down and not barking” while the neighbors making the complaint were “on the back property line dead center to my backyard.” The owners of the animals said that the town ordinances need to be followed in whole not in part starting with a formal written complaint being made against his animals not an informal letter. Town Attorney Joey Ezzell clarified what the town’s role would be in this issue and that it had no right to remove an animal from someone’s property. “All we can do is let someone know formally that a complaint has been given,” Ezzell said. The board encouraged both parties to exchange phone numbers and resolve the issue peacefully amongst themselves.
Greg Adams of Thompson, Prescott and Adams in Wilmington then presented the town’s financial audit report. The financial disclosures found nothing of issue to report and a net increase of $188,000 in total revenue funds.
“The largest source of that increase was grant money,” Adams explained, “followed by taxes.” Though the fund balance was in good shape, the town would have to tighten up in a few areas concerning the management of it. One area of particular concern was that the months when accounts receivable and accounts payable were reported did not line up to when they should be. Another was being over budget in some areas and off allowable percentage margins in others. Town Manager Amanda Monk said a letter was written addressing the issues and submitted last month. After the auditor concluded his presentation, the board voted to approve renewal of his contract to do next year’s audit at a fee of $17,000.
The Board discussed its proposed budget and set a public hearing for June 5 at 7 p.m. Part of the proposed budget will include a 3% salary increase and an increase in rates for Mount Olive.
Financial Officer and Commissioner Ruby Lambert suggested moving three CDs to Capital Management when they become due for renewal over the summer. Capital Management has given the best interest rates; the town has earned over $1,800 in interest with them so far. The board approved the suggestion and will plan to move more funds to Capital Management in June, July and August.