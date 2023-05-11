CALYPSO — The Town Hall meeting in Calypso opened up the first night of May with a public dispute about the behavior of a dog. One person claimed that her neighbor’s dogs had “charged aggressively” at her and her husband multiple times in their own yard, and they had to keep looking behind them to see where the dogs are “because we are scared they will bite us.” The neighbor made an informal complaint to the town which they then informed the dog owners about, and they were present to tell their side of the story. According to the owners, the dogs were “in their pens doing nothing at all, just laying down and not barking” while the neighbors making the complaint were “on the back property line dead center to my backyard.” The owners of the animals said that the town ordinances need to be followed in whole not in part starting with a formal written complaint being made against his animals not an informal letter. Town Attorney Joey Ezzell clarified what the town’s role would be in this issue and that it had no right to remove an animal from someone’s property. “All we can do is let someone know formally that a complaint has been given,” Ezzell said. The board encouraged both parties to exchange phone numbers and resolve the issue peacefully amongst themselves.

Greg Adams of Thompson, Prescott and Adams in Wilmington then presented the town’s financial audit report. The financial disclosures found nothing of issue to report and a net increase of $188,000 in total revenue funds.