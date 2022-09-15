CALYPSO — During the September meeting, the town of Calypso discussed whether or not any future solar farms should be allowed in its one-mile jurisdiction. Board members discussed how solar farms take away from available farm land and tie up the land for 15 years. They are also of no real benefit to the town and require unnecessary construction to be done in town. If solar farms are to be restricted, a zoning amendment would be needed. The board voted to have a public hearing on the issue at its next meeting, on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Installation of American flags on poles throughout town were then discussed. The flags, once installed, will stay through Veterans Day in November when they will be replaced by Christmas decorations.