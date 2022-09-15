CALYPSO — During the September meeting, the town of Calypso discussed whether or not any future solar farms should be allowed in its one-mile jurisdiction. Board members discussed how solar farms take away from available farm land and tie up the land for 15 years. They are also of no real benefit to the town and require unnecessary construction to be done in town. If solar farms are to be restricted, a zoning amendment would be needed. The board voted to have a public hearing on the issue at its next meeting, on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
Installation of American flags on poles throughout town were then discussed. The flags, once installed, will stay through Veterans Day in November when they will be replaced by Christmas decorations.
Mayor Pro-tem, Commissioner Brandon Nunn agreed to research final prices on flags and present them at the October meeting for approval.
Renovations of a home on Palmer Street were then discussed. The home had applied to be considered a historical home but was no longer eligible because of changes to the house. It is in need of financial assistance to make repairs, and it is being considered as part of a group of homes that will receive grant funding for renovation in the town.
Removal of small claim property was discussed. The board voted to approve Mayor David Tyndall the right to get rid of any town property worth up to $30,000 without seeking public approval. Property such as office chairs can be sold, donated, or discarded at his discretion, but a record will be retained of what items were removed and what price they were sold for.
Mayor Tyndall let the board know about a meeting he had with USDA for a program known as Hometown Strong.
“They will be helping us find grants to help the town with concerns such as stormwater maintenance and repair,” Mayor Tyndall said.
Commissioners gave reports updating the town.
Town Clerk Amanda Monk reported that the town sign is awaiting a backordered cable to connect the two sides and make it function. Mayor Tyndall reminded everyone that they are flushing the hydrants in town through the end of September. The town notice reads: “This may cause a drop in water pressure and possible discoloration, but the water is still safe to drink.” If any issues develop, citizens are encouraged to call the town at 919-658-9221.
Commissioner Nunn reported a successful PeeWee Football turnout with four different age groups this year and cheerleading started. He also reported work being done to the field for easier access for maintenance and emergency flights. New bylaws for Parks and Recreation are still to be determined. Commissioner Larry Cashwell reported that limb pickup has been left near signs and hydrants and needs to be removed away from those areas for safer pickup. He also suggested the town purchase a used Gator or golf cart for reading meters instead of using the pickup truck. The board set a $5,000 price limit and approved the town to find and purchase a Gator or golf cart for the town. Commissioner Cashwell also submitted a repair estimate of $2,134.73 to make necessary coolant service and block heater repair to one of the generators backing up the water/sewer supply. “If that generator goes down, we don’t have any water during hurricane season,” Mayor Tyndall said. The board voted to approve the repairs.
Commissioner Joanne Wilson reported hanging limbs needing trimmed around town. Commissioner Ruby Lambert presented a motion to move excess funds from last year’s budget out of the general fund and into Capital Management where the interest can generate revenue for the town. The board approved moving $300,000 to Capital Management.
The meeting ended in a closed session to discuss personnel.