Founded in 1941, Camp Lejeune has a grim legacy of toxic water contamination. Due to the activity of a nearby dry-cleaning firm, two of the eight water sources at the military base became heavily contaminated with volatile organic compounds. Some of the harmful chemicals lurking in the military base's drinking water were trichloroethylene, benzene, perchloroethylene, and vinyl chloride. While toxic water contamination began shortly after Camp Lejeune was established, it was only in 1982 that the Marine Corps found volatile organic compounds in it.

Toxic Chemicals Lurking in the Drinking Water at Camp Lejeune

  