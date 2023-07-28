...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle under any
circumstances, not even for a minute. This is especially true
during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes. Remember, beat the heat,
check the backseat.
