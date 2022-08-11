MOUNT OLIVE — Several high school FFA members and agriculture teachers from all across NC recently participated in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Camp at the University of Mount Olive. Participants traveled from as far north as Tarboro, as far south as Fayetteville, as far east as Plymouth and New Bern, and as far west as Yadkinville for the weeklong experience. Campers visited farms, participated in community outreach projects, learned about SAE project opportunities, and experienced college-life during the overnight camp.

“Service is an integral part of FFA,” said Edward Olive, Director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center at UMO. “In fact, the last line of the FFA motto is ‘living to serve.’ Service is a big part of what participants did this week.”