KENANSVILLE – Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary election came to a halt on Wednesday, Dec. 8, as the North Carolina Supreme Court suspended all candidate filing amid two lawsuits over redistricting maps.
Filing for rescheduled municipal contests and any separate filing period for those contests are also affected by the Dec. 8 ruling. The statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections have been pushed back to Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Below are the candidates who filled prior to the Supreme Court ruling:
- U.S. Senate: Rett Newton (Dem), Constance Johnson (Dem), Benjamin Griffiths (Rep), Lee A. Brian (Rep), Lichia Sibhatu (Rep), Jen Banwart (Rep), Charles Kenneth Moss (Rep);
- US House Of Representatives District 3: Brian Michael Friend (Rep);
- NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (Dem), Richard Dietz (Rep);
- NCSCAJ Seat 5: Samuel J. Ervin IV (Dem), April C. Wood (Rep), Tray Allen (Rep);
- NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (Rep);
- NCCAJ Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (Rep), Donna Stroud (Rep);
NCCAJ Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (Dem), John Tyson (Rep);
- NCCAJ Seat 11: Darren Jackson (Dem), Michael Stading(Rep);
- NC State Senate District 9: Brent Jackson (Rep);
- NC House of Representatives District 4: Jimmy Dixon (Rep);
- NC Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2: Bob Roupe (Rep)
- NC Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 1: Mario White (Dem);
- NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2: Morgan Swinson (Rep);
- District Attorney District 5: Kevin Kiernan (Rep);
- Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 2: Dexter Edwards (Rep);
- Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3: Justin Edwards (Rep);
- Duplin County Board of Education District 2: Pamela Edwards (Rep);
- Duplin County Board of Education District 3: David jones (Rep);
- Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court: Katie Quinn Harrell (Dem);
- Duplin County Sheriff: Stratton F. Stokes (Rep).