WALLACE — Queen Marie-Antoinette may have been credited with the phrase “let them eat cake” for her own reasons, but the saying could have been the theme of the night at the Duplin County Democratic Party Meet the Candidates’ Cake Auction. The annual event was held at the Mad Boar in Wallace on Thursday, April 7.
Candidates from all over the state are invited to attend the event and bring their favorite cake to be auctioned off. Participating candidates included Duplin County natives Dexter Fort and Wesley Boykin, also candidates Joe Swartz, Constance Lov Johnson, James L. Carr Jr., Rett Newton, Cheri Beasley, Brad Solomon, Darren Jackson, Lucy Inman, and Sam Ervin.
Candidate Joe Swartz, was voted in as the auctioneer after he impressed the crowd when he auctioned off his own cake while the crowd cheered.
Around 150 people were in attendance, both local and statewide. There were eleven cakes up for bid, with the highest bid of the night going to Fort at the price around $600.
Deana Smith with Deana Monet’s Luxury Foods, Sweets & Catering, of Beulaville never thought her hummingbird cake would sell for as much as it did when she donated the cake for former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
“I was leaving rehearsal and got a message saying that my cake was auctioned off for $400! WHOA! I’m thankful to God for putting my name and business out there, and granting me opportunities to be in the room with such prestigious people,” Smith stated excitingly.
An N.C. Court of Appeals judge candidate shared he heard about the event during a zoom meeting.
“I told them I looked forward to the event, and promised I would bring the best cake they’ve ever had! My wife made a pig picking cake, and it sold for $425! I was really excited,” said Jackson. “It was a really good event.”
A U.S. House candidate got a chuckle out of the idea of the event and thought it was unique.
“This has been THE event. I mean there have been events all over the district, but this one has been the one I have been the most excited for because I mean, it’s a cake auction! That’s like Mayberry, small town, it’s just amazing. I have been waiting for this for weeks. I made a homemade red velvet. I actually made it myself, but one of the things I love about it is that it uses a traditional frosting from boiled milk from before frostings were prepackaged,” Swartz explained.
The cake auction fundraiser began 44 years ago by Rose Hill resident Carolyn Glasper along with the Charity Democratic Precinct. Glasper was in atten.dance and explained how important the event was to her and that she did not believe she had ever missed one of the auctions since it began.
“We need to be involved in our community and to know what’s going on. Especially those judges who don’t realize how important they are to our community, because once a judge gets in there, we need them to support the people in the community,” Glasper said.