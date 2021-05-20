This Saturday, May 22 will bring together members of the community during a Candlelight Vigil set to honor the lives of children who lost their lives due to illness and violence. The event will take place in front of the Duplin County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
According to Chiquitta W. Lesene, event organizer and chief executive officer of Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency, the Candlelight Vigil is part of the outreach agency’s new program Mothers Overcoming Many Shackles also known as MOMS.
The event is open to the public and aims to honor the children who “have taken flight” and inform the community about ways to support grieving families.
“The discussions will involve the value of being proactive vs. reactive against the issues that plague rural areas of Duplin County,” said Lesene. “Those “shackles” include, but are not limited to poverty, social, economic, and health disparities.”
Lessene said a phone call from a grieving mom was what ignited the idea for the Candlelight Vigil, which will address topics about government dependence vs. self-reliance and voids in support for community-based programs among other topics.
“Unsolved murders will also be discussed in an effort to support those families by “relighting their candle” toward bringing these families some closure. The main idea is to turn resource-poor Duplin County into a place that is rich in proactive versus reactive solutions to its problems,” said Lesene. There are families (who) are unable to heal, until something is done.”
According to Lesene, the event is an ongoing effort to “present a holistic view of the causes and effects of poverty.” “Death, drug abuse, teen pregnancies, absent fathers, health disparities, and other social and economic disparities plague Duplin and other rural areas,” she said.
Charlinda Barden, president of MOMS and mother of Antonio “Tre” Hodges, who passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident, will be a speaker at the event.
“July 19, 2020, was the day that changed my world,” said Barden. “Getting the call that (my) son was dead — the first thing I thought was ... he was shot. When my sister said it was a car accident it was a slight relief, although it didn’t change the outcome, it gave me a fight. We are all a part of this community in some aspects and it takes a village (to raise a child) — we are rebuilding our village.”
Among the kids whose lives will be remembered during the candlelight is Antonio Fenner, who died after getting shot through a restaurant’s glass window while cleaning up after his shift. “Although his assailant was caught, the community and his family continue to grieve the loss of such a great young man,” said Lesene.
Tyronjala Henry, a mother who wishes to save her son from the streets will also be a guest speaker at the candlelight. Prayer will be conducted by Pastor Glendora Boney, mother of the late Russell V. Boney, who died from an undiagnosed health-related illness last year in April. The prayer will be immediately followed by the lighting of the candles and a moment of silence.
“I have been on both sides of the poverty table, the recipient and the helper,” said Lassene. “I have knowledge of what has been done, what isn’t being done, and what needs to be done – I am outcome-based – don’t believe in enabling – but I do believe in providing an honest, intelligent, and outcome-based platform for all people until change comes; especially when the actions of others may have saved someone’s life.”
For more information about the Candlelight Vigil, visit www.shacklefree.org.