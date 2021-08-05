WARSAW — Firefighters with the Warsaw Fire Department, Engine 3, Tanker 1, and Command 4 responded to a vehicle engulfed in flames on U.S. 117 near Bowden.
Warsaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Graham, said that the driver was able to pull over and get out of the car before it caught on fire. According to Graham the driver reported that his car had just been repaired, and as he drove down the road, the engine lost power. The driver told WFD officials at the scene, that within seconds, smoke and flames started to come out of his vehicle.
The fire’s cause was determined to be a mechanical failure under the vehicle.