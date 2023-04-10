Car crashes into local restaurant

A driver attempting to park at Peggy’s Kitchen Table in Warsaw crashed into the building at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, April 7. According to Warsaw Law enforcement, it seems the driver may have inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to strike the building.

 Peggy’s Kitchen Table

WARSAW — At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, April 7, a four-door white Lincoln crashed into Peggy’s Kitchen Table in Warsaw tearing a wall near the entry door, injuring one employee.

According to Captain Stephen Faircloth with the Warsaw Police Department, the driver was attempting to park at Peggy’s Kitchen.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com