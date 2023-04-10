...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
WARSAW — At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, April 7, a four-door white Lincoln crashed into Peggy’s Kitchen Table in Warsaw tearing a wall near the entry door, injuring one employee.
According to Captain Stephen Faircloth with the Warsaw Police Department, the driver was attempting to park at Peggy’s Kitchen.
“It seems the driver may have inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to strike the building,” said Captain Faircloth, adding that “the driver displayed no signs of impairment.”
When the Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found the front of the vehicle inside the structure. According to first responders, with the assistance of a local contractor, the wall was secured and the vehicle was removed from the building.
“The injured employee was evaluated on-scene by EMS and decided to not seek further medical attention. Apparently the injuries were minor,” said Captain Faircloth.
Neither of the vehicle occupants were injured.
Peggy’s Kitchen Table shared they are thankful there were no serious injuries and thanked first responders and authorities for their prompt response.
“We have a temporary patch on the wall for now until the insurance side of things gets taken care of,” wrote Peggy’s Kitchen Table on their social media page. “After all the flashing lights had left, we evaluated the damages and determined they were mainly cosmetic. We found no significant structural damage to necessitate being closed.
We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers as we picked up the pieces Friday night and Saturday. This whole weekend our notifications have been crazy with all of the love and support in our community. Again, we’d like to thank all of the Emergency Responders and the patience of the customers that were dining with us. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and we are truly sorry your meal was interrupted...”
Peggy’s Kitchen Table resumed service on Monday, April 10.