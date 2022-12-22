While holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are marking these events by sharing tips and resources for the 356,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

From gifts to gatherings, the holidays can be overwhelming. For those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their families, a little planning goes a long way. Holiday celebrations can create extra anxiety for someone living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, especially large, noisy gatherings that depart from daily routines. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering simple tips that can make holiday celebrations easier and more enjoyable for all involved.