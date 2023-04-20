WALLACE — It is that time of the year again when flowers bloom, the sun shines and strawberry lovers flock to Wallace, N.C. for the yearly Carolina Strawberry Festival set for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.
This year, event coordinators have prepared a few special surprises, starting on Thursday, May 4 as they bring back the popular Strawberry Festival Recipe Contest with $1,000 in prizes.
The recipe contest will be at the Wallace Womens Club, with drop off at 5 p.m. and pick up at 7 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for youth and adults in each of the following categories: Savory, Bread, and Dessert. Prior registration is not required. First-place winners in each category will receive $100, second-place winners will receive $50, and Best in Show will receive $100.
The two-day festival kicks off Friday at the Depot Stage, with Rivermist opening at 6 p.m. followed by On The Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at 8 p.m. There will be carnival rides, a barbecue cook-off, and food vendors galore.
According to Tasha Herring-Redd, Carolina Strawberry Festival Committee Chair, Fun-Time Amusement is back by popular demand. The carnival rides will be located on NW Railroad Street on Friday only, and wristbands will be available for purchase to access the rides.
On Saturday, the fun starts at 8 a.m., with a 5K Run & Walk at the Train Depot. Packet pick-up will be at Elite Fitness Center in Wallace on Friday from 3-6 p.m. The cost to enter the race is $35 and includes a t-shirt. The funds raised from the run will go toward Friends of Wallace Parks to help build parks in the community.
The Little Miss Pageant will take place at noon with participants in three categories: Baby Miss Strawberry (0-2 years old), Mini Miss Strawberry (3-5 years old), and Little Miss Strawberry (6-9 years old). The deadline to register for the pageant is April 28.
Musical entertainment kicks off at 2 p.m. with Trio Los Bandidos, followed by Chocolate Chip & Company at 6 p.m. with the Band Of Oz as the main performance at 8 p.m.
Other highlights you can expect to see this year are dinosaur shows, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, traditional festival fare, and food vendors peppered throughout. “We have over 120 registered vendors,” said Herring-Redd.
Of course, the festival is not complete without strawberries. Enjoy strawberry shortcake, jam, butter, smoothies, homemade ice cream, and everything strawberry.
“We have a special treat; a light show by Laser Encore,” said Herring-Redd, adding that the light show will be on Saturday night.
Also, new this year is a fire truck show, “Children of all ages will love the newest addition to the Carolina Strawberry Festival,” wrote an organizer. “Instead of a car show, we are hosting our first-ever Fire Truck Show. Come check out the machines that heroes ride. Fire Departments from all around will be showcasing their trucks. Climb inside, talk to the firemen, and learn more about the fire service and what it means to serve your community.”
In addition to the Fire Truck Show, local fire departments will compete in the Hogs and Hoses whole pig cook-off to find out which fire department makes the best barbecue! The winning team will be announced on Saturday and will take the entire pot of entry fees. Festival goers will be able to purchase BBQ plates during the festival.
Another milestone is that the artwork featured on the festival’s t-shirts, traditionally created by Warsaw artist Hope Smith, was designed by a local high school student.
In collaboration with the Wallace-Rose Hill High School Art Department, art students had the opportunity to compete in the design contest and win a cash prize.
Artist Keyla Peralta Mejia’s design was the winner of the competition. The festival committee shared that they chose her design as the winner because it portrays the simple but significant foundation of the festival and its history.
Lastly, the committee announced that the festival will have The Luxury Outhouse providing restroom facilities in addition to the Porta-Johns.