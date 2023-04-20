Student's artwork to be featured on Carolina Strawberry Festival official t-shirts

Keyla Peralta Mejia of Wallace-Rose Hill High School won the design competition for the artwork that will be featured on the festival’s official t-shirts.

 Keyla Peralta Mejia

WALLACE — It is that time of the year again when flowers bloom, the sun shines and strawberry lovers flock to Wallace, N.C. for the yearly Carolina Strawberry Festival set for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

This year, event coordinators have prepared a few special surprises, starting on Thursday, May 4 as they bring back the popular Strawberry Festival Recipe Contest with $1,000 in prizes.

