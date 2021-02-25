RALEIGH – Omar Jaquan Carr, 26, from Teachey, North Carolina, was sentenced today to 84 months in prison for conspiracy to possess and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, from January 2019 through February 19, 2020, one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of a quantity of cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.
Deon Harold Boney, 27, from Rose Hill, was sentenced to a total of 66 months in prison on one count of conspiracy to possess and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, from January 2019 through Feb. 19, 2020 and six counts of aiding and abetting in the distribution of a quantity of cocaine.
According to court documents, Boney and Carr aided and abetted each other in the sale of cocaine on at least six occasions. Records show that on Jan. 23, 2019, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office used a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from Boney and Carr who was Boney’s supplier. The confidential informant traveled to Boney’s residence in Rose Hill to meet Boney and waited for Carr to arrive and deliver the cocaine. Duplin County Sheriff’s investigators conducted similar purchases on August 20, 2019, Sept. 17, 2019, Oct. 28, 2019, Dec.11, 2019, and Feb. 12, 2020.
In each instance, the confidential informant met Boney at his residence in Rose Hill and waited on Carr to deliver the cocaine. In total, law enforcement purchased almost 700 grams of cocaine from Boney and Carr.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Carr’s residence in Teachey on Feb. 19, 2020. During the search, law enforcement found approximately $285,000 in currency.
Of this amount, $20,620 had matching serial numbers from the currency used by law enforcement in the controlled purchases over the course of the prior year.
A total of $280,339 will be forfeited. In addition, law enforcement recovered over 3,000 grams of marijuana and over 200 grams of cocaine. A loaded .38 caliber revolver in a filing cabinet that contained marijuana and a 9mm handgun in a safe that contained marked currency were also recovered. Carr has prior felony convictions.
Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Murphy Averitt prosecuted the case.