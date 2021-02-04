Felita Carroll Carr, a native of Duplin County, earned her doctoral degree in higher education from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD during the Fall 2020 semester.
Dr. Carr is a 1992 graduate of James Kenan High School. After high school, she went on to earn her bachelor of science degree from North Carolina Central University in 1996. In 2007, she completed a master’s of science degree from Central Michigan University.
For over two decades, Dr. Carr has worked in post-secondary education and currently serves as Director of Student Support Services at Johnston Community College. She continues to serve as a devoted member of the Chi Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is the wife of, James Carr, Jr. and the daughter of Donald Ray Carroll and the late Edna Lee Glaspie Carroll of Rose Hill.