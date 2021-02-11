KENANSVILLE — Duplin County, North Carolina and the nation have entered a bounce-back period from the second wave of Covid-19 as cases and deaths have trended downward in the past two-plus weeks, while vaccines and supplies have upward movement.
Vaccines are available to health-care and long-term residential workers and anyone age 65 and older in North Carolina.
Shots are also getting to other essential workers, although many are finding it a homework assignment to nab an appointment when a health organization “yells out” it has secured the smallest number of doses.
Last week, Duplin County received a $35,358 grant from the Center for Disease Control for vaccinations, as reported by DC Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper also pitched how the state might spend $2 billion in federal and state relief funds.
With more than 1 million administered first-time Covid-19 vaccines, NC is sixth-highest the nation. About 603,000 Tar Heels have had both shots.
But the numbers with the greatest interest came in the form of fewer hospitalizations (2,378) than a month previous (4,001).
On Monday, 61 counties in NC were in the red status (critical community spread) as compared to 86 on Jan. 4, with 33 in orange status (substantial spread) and six in yellow zones (significant spread).
Nationwide there has been a 30 percent drop in cases, although more than 100,000 have died this year and nearly 500,000 since March.
About 1.3 million Americans are getting the vaccine each day.
But no one is out of the deep weeds just yet.
The US’ second-wave, seven-day average of cases is still 104 percent higher than it was July 25, which many Americans felt would be a turning point.
Yet there are still pockets of resistance, from non-mask and non-social distancing people and groups, both of which defy orders from the CDC and state authorities.
Hundreds of young fans flocked onto Franklin Street last Saturday after UNC beat Duke in basketball. It was a mob scene with few wearing masks.
Normalcy is coming, but perhaps not as quickly for some people and too fast for others.
Gov. Cooper joined leaders from across the state last week to push for in-person instruction for K-12 students in the public schools.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen announced the state has modified its stay-at-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be extended to Feb. 28.
The NCDHSS also expanded ways to find vaccines with its Find My Vaccine Group and Find a Vaccine Location search tools on the state’s Covid-19 Dashboard. (It also lists phone numbers for anyone who cannot access a computer terminal).
Yet the message is clear when looking for a vaccine: Search high and low and be persistent.
If a vaccine opportunity arrives in another town, like say Clinton, individuals who are eligible need to get an appointment find a way to get to the Sampson County location.
Another reason for optimism is the lack of upcoming holidays. Cases spiked just after the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In the next few days, there could also be a rise because of last Sunday’s Super Bowl, which had all the trappings of a too-close-for-comfort holiday as fans flocked to parties, bars and other game-related gatherings.
A new a Covid Readiness toolkit is also available for people to find mental and behavioral health support and resources in their communities.
The Dash Board also has symptoms and protocol for being tested, as well as where Covid-19 testing sites are located.
Gov. Cooper’s plan would invest the state’s share of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which was signed into law Dec. 27. The federal appropriation totaled more than $4 billion for North Carolina. A fuller proposed biennial budget will be presented later in the legislative session.
The new federal funding is strictly proscribed, and with General Assembly appropriation will provide vital covid relief such as vaccines, more supplies to slow the virus spread, help for rent and utility bills, and more funding to put food on the table.
Federal funds will address:
• Approximately $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education institutions.
• About $336 million for childcare and community development block grants.
• Approximately $700 million for access to vaccines and testing, tracing and prevention measures to slow the spread of the virus.
• $546 million for emergency rental assistance, which will build on North Carolina’s current work. While this is the first dedicated federal funding for rental assistance, North Carolina recognized the extraordinary need to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic and created the HOPE program to pay back rent and utilities using last year’s CRF funds.
• $258 million for Highway Infrastructure and $65 million for airports.
• $47 million for Community Mental Health Services.
• Funding for food assistance programs, such as SNAP and school nutrition.
In addition to the federal allocation plan, the governor recommends investing $695 million from the state’s General Fund to address other immediate needs. Despite the pandemic, North Carolina’s budget availability remains strong, with more than $4 billion in unreserved cash in the General Fund. Among the needs facing North Carolina businesses and people, the Governor recommends addressing:
• About $50 million for continued hazardous-duty pay for state employees on the front lines of COVID-19, especially law enforcement and corrections personnel who face COVID-19 every day.
• About $64.5 million for the replenishment of the North Carolina State Health Plan, which has incurred costs responding to COVID-19.
• $468 million in bonuses for educators and school personnel in public K-12 schools, community colleges and the university system. Educators have stepped up in extraordinary ways during the pandemic but were not a part of the raises approved in the last biennium for state employees.
• About $30 million to extend high-speed internet to all corners of the state and other urgent connectivity initiatives, such as IT infrastructure, security for community colleges and enhancement of 35,000 hot spots used for education.
• About $37 million to support small businesses that have suffered during the pandemic and often don’t have large cash reserves, including small business counseling, marketing for tourism and hospitality, ReTOOLNC program for historically under-utilized businesses (HUBs), and the business-loan program at Golden L.E.A.F.
• The expansion of state unemployment benefits, which are still among the lowest in the country. Despite the pandemic forcing thousands of people to lose their jobs – particularly in the restaurant and service industries – North Carolina’s Unemployment Trust Fund remains healthy, with a balance of more than $2.59 billion.
North Carolina should increase the maximum duration of benefits to 26 weeks and increase the maximum benefit from $350 to $500 per week.