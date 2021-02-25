WALLACE — It’s small, easy to remove in just a couple of minutes, and it has precious metals in it more valuable per ounce than gold. Oh yeah, it’s also sitting under your car right now, and thieves are on the lookout for it.
Duplin County law enforcement agencies, like others across the country, say that they have seen an upswing in thefts of catalytic converters in the last few months, and they could use your help in keeping the numbers down.
“It’s everywhere,” said Wallace police Capt. Weston Padgett. “Multiple vehicles have been hit at one time.”
“We have six or seven open cases for different incidents,” he said. “No charges have been filed at this time, but we are following up on different leads.”
It’s a crime of opportunity, Padgett explained, and officials recommend taking a few precautions to minimize the opportunities that thieves can take advantage of.
Poorly lit business and church parking lots seem to be especially vulnerable since there are multiple vehicles in one place, and usually no one is watching carefully.
Platinum, palladium and rhodium are the valuable metals inside, and a thief can make anywhere from $200 to $500 each on the black market.
By law, scrap yards and recycling centers are supposed to document sellers and track them, but not all do, Padgett said.
Crafty criminals also can find a work-around sometimes “to make it appear legitimate,” Padgett said.
The damage that a thief can do to your vehicle when stealing your converter isn’t minimal, either. Costs for repair work and replacing your equipment can run as high as $2,500.
Catalytic converters are an emissions control device that reduces harmful pollutants coming from a car’s tailpipe.
Most gasoline powered vehicles made since 1975 have them.
So if catching them is not easy, the best practice is prevention.
“Obviously, this is not always practical, but if you have access to a garage, then use it,” Padgett said. “If you can secure your property behind a fence, do it that way. Exterior lights always help, and we love cameras. Park your vehicles in camera view.”
Padgett asked that anyone who is aware of catalytic converter theft or any other crimes in town to please notify the police department at 910-285-2126 or by email at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.