KENANSVILLE — Join the Independence Day festivities at the Duplin County Events Center this July 4, from 4-10 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the general public.
The event will feature a huge fireworks display, Patriot Parachute jumpers and shirt shooting giveaways and a Veterans flag presentation.
This yearly celebration will have activities for the whole family, including a mechanical bull, bouncy houses, a rock-climbing wall, and a dedicated kids’ stage area with Disney characters. The first 200 people will receive a free T-shirt. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Food truck vendors will be onsite.
“It is a family-centered event with no alcohol being present,” said Terry Norris Emerge Ministries executive director. “All the entertainment is Christ-centered.”
Musical entertainment will be provided by Contemporary Christian artist, Rapper Michael “Predestined Anderson” Southern Gospel and Folk Music. Rev. Tony Lowden will be the keynote speaker in the main stage area, with guest speaker Father Bernard.
According to Norris, the estimated attendance is between 6,000 to 8,000 people.
“I hope they come away knowing they live in a county that supports and places family values and beliefs as a high priority,” said Norris. “[We] also recognize the worldview of a county that produces these same values and beliefs of freedom, individual liberty and justice for all.”
This year’s celebration is an extensive collaborative effort on behalf of several community organizations, including Duplin County Veterans Office and Duplin County Tourism and Administration. Norris collected a cross-section of individuals from across the county to form the event planning committee.
“It is an amazing story to be high- lighted,” he added, explaining how such a diverse group came together to make the event possible.
Norris added that the event is budgeted at $27,000. He believes it could be “the largest July 4th event of its kind” in the state.
“With the faltering economy, soaring gas prices, and difficulty feeding a family, people will be able to attend an event that is as great as any July 4th event in the entire state, close in proximity and free,” said Norris.
For more information about the July 4th celebration, visit www.duplinevents.com or call 910-275-0009.