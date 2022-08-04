WALLACE — Backstreet Music Festival on Railroad Street is back with all the fun packed in one full day filled with free entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The festival will feature gospel artist William Becton, comedian Kasaun Wilson as seen on NBC’s last Comic Standing, Wonder and Project 919 Band.
Participants will also enjoy food trucks, a car show, inflatables, dancing, arts and crafts, face painting, corn hole games, and a bike show among others.
“We will also have workshops for adoption, foster care, domestic violence, and teenage suicide,” said Felix Herring, festival chairman.
“Backstreet Festival is dedicated to bringing the community together, promoting the importance of the history and conservation of Back Street.”
The event, hosted by Tri-County Youth Services, provides an opportunity for Duplin County to come together for a special celebration of the arts and diverse culture, all while fostering meaningful connections. Proceeds from the event will go to Tri-County Youth Services, which is an organization that provides help for neglected youth.
The Backstreet Music Festival is a tradition that started in 1999 with a vision to bring back a special place in the history of Wallace, dating to 1935 when Wallace’s economy depended primarily on tobacco, cattle, and swine.
“The reason we call it Back Street is because it’s the backside of Front Street, which is now Main Street, and years ago the two streets worked kind of hand in hand,” said Herring. “The difference was that the majority of the merchants on Back Street were black and the majority of the merchants on Main Street were white.”
According to Herring, Back Street, also known as Boney Street, was a place for everybody to come together and mingle and he has many fond memories growing up.
The event will be held at 208 SE Railroad St., Wallace, NC.