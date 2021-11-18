KENANSVILLE — The annual Senior Christmas Event is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Duplin County Events Center.
“We are so excited to celebrate with our senior family,” said Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director.
The celebration will kick off at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation highlighting memories from senior events at the congregate locations. Wild Hearts DJ will be onsite to delight participants with joyful tunes and get everyone moving. The celebration will also feature door prizes.
A pre-plated holiday meal will be served to Duplin seniors, 60 years of age and older.
Seniors who will require transportation assistance to attend the event should call the Senior Center at 910-296-2140.