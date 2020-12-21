CHINQUAPIN — Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue held its annual Christmas party on Friday night, during which awards were handed out for Firefighter of the Year and those who have completed 60 hours or more of training.
“It has been a long year, but a productive one,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “We look forward to serving Chinquapin in the year to come.”
Fire Chief Mike Casey presented Firefighter Jayme Lanier with the Firefighter of the Year Award. “Jayme was recognized for bravery during this year’s swift water rescue training, as well as her hard work as department treasurer,” the department shared on its page. “We appreciate all the volunteers who make our department what it is, but Jayme has gone above and beyond the call of duty this year.”
Firefighters with more than 60 hours of training in 2020 were also honored Friday night. A minimum of 36 hours is required annually. Those honored included Joe Sanders, Braeden Kelly, Donnie Batts, James Cavenaugh, Josh Childre, Jayme Lanier, Casey Bostic and Avery Edwards.
Firefighters Joe Sanders, Braeden Kelly, Josh Bergman, Donnie Batts, Jayme Lanier, Cameron Mobley, Josh Childre and James Cavenaugh were also honored for responding to 10 or more calls for service throughout the year.