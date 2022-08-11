KENANSVILLE — Duplin County recently announced it’s partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) to participate in Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative.
“Wastewater infrastructure is critical for every individual’s health and safety, and is the backbone of economic development,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. “Some of North Carolina’s wastewater infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, needs improvement.”
Duplin is one of 11 communities across the country selected as a pilot for this initiative to help protect the residents health and environment.
“This program will provide Duplin County with much needed federal funding opportunities and resources to address our underserved communities. Investing in our wastewater infrastructure is critical to keep Duplin County residents healthy and safe,” said Duplin County Manager Davis Brinson. “We are pleased to be a part of this program and we look forward to continuing our efforts to make Duplin County a great place to live, work and conduct business.”
Senator Tillis, shared in a statement that he was proud to help negotiate the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure the package included major funding for North Carolina’s clean water and wastewater management.
“I’m happy to see the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative come to fruition and applaud the investments in Halifax and Duplin Counties for wastewater infrastructure to improve drainage problems and sewer line connections,” said Sen. Tillis.
According to the announcement, over 2.2 million people in the US live with wastewater infrastructure that is ineffective and puts people’s health at risk. Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will be a roadmap to scale up efforts in the rest of the country.
EPA and USDA each offer technical assistance that can help communities access funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other government programs.