KENANSVILLE — Duplin County recently announced it’s partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) to participate in Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative.

“Wastewater infrastructure is critical for every individual’s health and safety, and is the backbone of economic development,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. “Some of North Carolina’s wastewater infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, needs improvement.”

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com