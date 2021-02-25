BEULAVILLE — Anyone preoccupied with the pandemic might not have noticed, but 2020 was the third wettest year on record, pushing past 1944 when 55 inches of rain fell in both Raleigh and Fayetteville.
But it doesn’t stop there. January is the 11th wettest in history and as of last Thursday, February is in the running to be a top-10 all-time month, too.
The Duplin County Airport gauges show that 7.252 inches of rain has fallen February so far, and more than 14 inches since Jan. 1.
All this has created havoc for farmers, commuters, sports teams and anyone who works or plays in the great outdoors.
Colder-than-normal temperatures have also been a trademark of the new year, even though NC is one of six states – South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi — that were spared heavy snowfall last week.
“We can’t get in the fields and it’s put us behind at least a couple weeks,” said William Herring, who farms 1,000 acres in the Warsaw-Magnolia area. “Normally, we’d be discing, putting on lime and fertilizer. Weather is a blessing and a curse for us. When you need rain and get it, it seems like a miracle. When you have too much it seems like forever until the fields are ready to be worked.”
Herring, whose crops are corn, wheat and soybeans, said even if the rains stopped today, the waiting game to start would continue.
“It takes a week or two before you can get back to the fields,” he said. “The problem is you can’t plant corn in June.”
Herring said seeds for corn need to be in the ground by the end of April, and that much work is needed before that happens.
“We’re in a race against time,” he said. “Most people have no idea the amount of work that must be done to plant.”
His contemporaries to the south in Duplin County are in the same water-flooded boat.
“We can’t even mow our banks, a necessary thing to do before we plant,” said Franklin Williams Jr., who farms a little more than 1,000 acres in the Wallace area with his father Franklin Sr.
“It’s a problem unless you are planting rice,” said Franklin Sr., in trying to lighten the mood. “It’s put a burden on everyone. We should have been finished with the ditch banks (mowing) a week or two ago. So, we’re two weeks behind at least, and there’s no letting up in sight.”
The Williamses also plant the same crops as Herring. Both were hampered by rain during the 2020 harvest season.
“It all started when we were finishing up harvest last year,” Williams Jr. said. “It was so wet we had losses, and it was difficult to even finish our harvest. We’d do it a day or two and then be out for a day or two. It was frustrating. We finished late and now can’t do our off-season stuff that’s been put on hold or delayed too long.”
George Futrell, assistant County Manager and director of the Duplin County Airport, said the weather is historically wet.
“It’s one of the wettest periods I’ve seen in 31 years and it’s caused delays in our construction projects at the airport,” he said. “We need a to catch a break.”
So do high school soccer teams, and football teams that will start their seasons this Friday, moved from the fall because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The cold, rainy, windy weather has really impacted our season, while at the same time prevented us from contracting the virus,” said Wallace-Rose Hill soccer coach Rodrigo Diaz. “Our soccer field was flooded not too long ago, and I’ve moved our soccer practice indoors. It definitely impacts our training and the student athletes’ skills as well.”
Richlands football coach Pat Byrd said he’s also been forced to move practice indoors.
“We were inside from Monday to Thursday two weeks ago, mainly because of the condition of our field and the cold,” Byrd said. “Grass doesn’t grow in February and there’s nothing to soak up all the water. It’s been a big obstacle. We need to be able to get on our fields.”
Roads have also been a mess in Duplin County and the following have seen flooding that has made them nearly unpassable in two directions.
- HC Powers Road (south of Wallace)
- Hallsville Road (west of Beulaville)
- Norwood Blanchard Road (east of Chinquapin)
- Durwood Evans Road (south of Chinquapin)
- Deep Bottom Road (west of Pin Hook)
- Jackson Store Road (west of Lyman)
- Richard Rouse Road (north of Albertson)
- Willard Railroad Street (techincally in Pender County, but on this road going from Wallace to Willard).
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Duplin and surrounding counties early in the day last Thursday until late Friday night.
Rainfall totals for the greater Wilmington area are 187 percent above normal for the last week, 159 percent above average in the past three weeks and 128 percent higher in the past 12 months.
And Duplin is but a player in the game of too much precipitation.
The Lumberton-Fayetteville area is up 159, 154 and 159 percent in the past three weeks and 157 percent since last February.
In South Carolina, Myrtle Beach and Florence have 200-plus percent leaps in the past two weeks and are up 152 and 120 percent over the course of a year.
Reggae singer Bob Marley once said, “Some people feel the rain. Others get wet.”
Lately, most Duplinites have experienced both perspectives.