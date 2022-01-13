KENANSVILLE — Each January, Americans across the country unite to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Duplin County will pay a tribute to the legendary activist and leader on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., at the Lois G. Britt Agriculture Building inside the Ed Emory Auditorium, 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Duplin County in collaboration with First Missionary Baptist Church of Magnolia, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, North Carolina Immunization Coalition, and the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, will reflect on MLK’s and the civil rights movement impact.
“The reality is that many of us have forgotten that simple acts by our community, done in love, can change the course of history,” said Robert Moore, president of the NAACP of Duplin County. “We wanted to show our appreciation for those who came out to honor Dr. King with a free buffet style lunch at the end of the program.”
“2022 marks the 22nd year that Duplin County has come together to celebrate the accomplishments of Dr. King, a tradition that was spearheaded for many years by Mrs. Delilah Gomes, a local icon in her own right,” he said. “Originally, all the towns of Duplin County came together to put on the event. Keeping in that spirit, the organizing committee invited elected officials and dignitaries from all over the county to come and be recognized at the event. This is an occasion for the community to reflect on the struggles of the past while embracing the challenges that we face today.”
Dr. Carl Kenney will be the featured speaker. Kenney is an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Carolina Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
He teaches courses on the History of the Black Church and the History of the Black Press at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Duke University.
“(In 2011, Kenney) was named North Carolina’s top serious columnist of the year for his work in the News & Observer. He began as a columnist with the Herald-Sun in 1997 and has written locally for Durham Magazine, Indy Week, the Durham News, The Greensboro News & Record and Spectacular Magazine,” said Moore.
The event will feature youth participation throughout the program including the Tiger High-steppers, DC CATS Athletics, singers, impressionists, and recitalist.
Additionally, Shackle Free Community Outreach in collaboration with old North Medical Society will hold a vaccination event from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
All elected officials and dignitaries will be recognized during the program.
A catered lunch will be served to all in attendance following the program. Proof of full vaccination will be required and other COVID 19 and CDC protocols will be observed.