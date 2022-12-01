...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt,
becoming northwest tonight, and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Commissioner Jesse Dowe (right) joined the Connecting Counties Task Force first meeting to address expanding access to broadband. He is one of North Carolina Association of County Commissioners appointees. The NCACC is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues being considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies.
As part of a statewide effort to address broadband access in unserved and under-served communities in North Carolina, Duplin County Commissioner Jesse Dowe joined the Connecting Counties Task Force (CCTF) to address expanding access to broadband.
The group of commissioners and county staff, appointed by North Carolina Association of County Commissioners president Tracey Johnson, recently held their inaugural meeting as part of the initiative seeking to explore opportunities for expanding broadband.
The CCTF represents counties from across the state, all dealing with unique challenges in securing access to broadband, and are committed to work advocating in their communities and “to bring to light how counties can work together with broadband leaders to maximize on the impact of existing and future broadband projects.”
“More than one million people across the state, particularly in rural areas lack regular internet access in this digital age,” said Commissioner Dowe, who was asked by Johnson to be on the task force because of commitment to Duplin County and the State of North Carolina. “I’m interested in seeing Broadband access to all rural counties throughout the state, especially our county. Internet access has been an issue because of lack of access. Hopefully we can expand local internet access to our citizens and take advantage of grant opportunities. We were one of 69 counties to receive funds from the GREAT grant. I’m working to bring affordable high speed internet access to Duplin County.”
During the initial meeting, task force members were given a briefing from experts at the NC Department of Information Technology on the current state of broadband.
Nate Denny, Deputy Director of the Broadband and Digital Equity Division, and Emily Gangi, Policy Director for the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, gave a presentation sharing opportunities the department is developing to make high-speed internet connectivity a reality for those with barriers to access. The department is at the heart of efforts to expand broadband in the state and has long been a crucial partner to counties.
“I am thrilled to begin working with my Connecting Counties Task Force members to expand broadband connectivity throughout North Carolina. We are passionate about understanding the on-the-ground impacts of disconnection in counties and have a goal of helping counties work with partners on broadband expansion projects,” said Johnson.