Connecting Counties Task Force meeting

Commissioner Jesse Dowe (right) joined the Connecting Counties Task Force first meeting to address expanding access to broadband. He is one of North Carolina Association of County Commissioners appointees. The NCACC is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues being considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies.

 Photo courtesy of NCACC.

As part of a statewide effort to address broadband access in unserved and under-served communities in North Carolina, Duplin County Commissioner Jesse Dowe joined the Connecting Counties Task Force (CCTF) to address expanding access to broadband.

The group of commissioners and county staff, appointed by North Carolina Association of County Commissioners president Tracey Johnson, recently held their inaugural meeting as part of the initiative seeking to explore opportunities for expanding broadband.

