KENANSVILLE — Robin Grotke, Cowan Museum of History and Science Director recently appeared in front of the Duplin County Board of Commissioners to request the acceptance of the NC Science Museums Grant for FY 2021-22 for $75,000 and FY 2022-23 in the amount of $75,000 for a total of $150,000.
The grant will fund programmatic and general operating expenses, among them will be the creation of a STEAM book about the history of the Museum’s Joann Cowan Brown Botanical Garden.
According to Grotke’s report, the book will focus on “how the museum created habitats out of a bare landscape, how the garden has benefited local wildlife in the community, staff encounters with wildlife, the various species that frequent the garden, and how habitats may be created at home to support native landscapes.”
The STEAM book will be self-published and will be available for Duplin County Schools’ teachers, libraries, youth groups, and the public.
Acceptance of the grants also will help the museum restore the tobacco barn, which was built in 1925. “The structure’s base is unsteady and deteriorated” according to the reports it needs to replace the rotted logs at the base as well as reinforce its foundation.
Once restored, the museum staff will be able to offer visitors a holistic learning approach about the important role tobacco played in the development of Duplin County as well as give them a chance to “see the plants through their full lifecycles, in turn, enhancing the visitor’s experience at the museum.”
Grotke’s request to accept the grant, and to approve the associated budget amendment was unanimously approved.
Other topics discussed during the meeting:
- Dr. Jay Carraway, President of JSCC appeared in front of the board to request the Board to Deed James Sprunt Community College a 5.16 Acre Lot at West Park. James Sprunt Community College wishes to establish a utility lineman program at the college and will need to construct a pole yard, so students can learn practical skills essential to the trade.
Carraway’s request was approved and a provision was placed in the deed at the Board’s request. According to the provision if JSCC fails to begin using the property as a utility training pole yard within 24 months of the execution of the deed, or if the property is used for another purpose than a utility training pole yard, then the property will revert to Duplin County.
Carraway pointed out that when he first came to James Sprunt Community College in 2019 he didn’t feel there was a big need, but after recent assessments, he changed his opinion.
“I think is time we have a lineman program and I came to that decision based on conversations with representatives from Four County, Jones Onslow” among others who gave indication Carraway indication that they need line workers and they will need line workers for the foreseeable future.
“We need a place to offer this program,” said Carraway. “We are trying to train folks and give them the skills so they can go out and gain employment … and build a solid future.”
- Donna Brown, Water and Utility Department Director appeared in front of the board to request approval of a mowing services contract for 1 year with Brocks Lawn Service. The contract is for the bi-weekly mowing of the thirty-one Duplin County-owned water facility sites and three Economic Development sites through Oct. 31. The request was approved.
- Angel Venecia, Director of Public Transportation appeared in front of the Board to recognize transit workers who provided essential transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic, as recipients of the Rural Mobility Champion Award-Frontline Hero as selected at the Rural Public Intercity Bus Transportation Conference.
“The 2021 Rural Mobility Champion Award winner is every rural frontline worker that answered the call to provide essential transportation services to their communities to provide essential transportation services through a pandemic that has shown no mercy; frontline heroes that understood the importance of what they do and unselfishly faced the challenges of the pandemic head-on, at great risk to their physical and mental well-being. You proved to be flexible, adaptable, creative, strong, and resilient, day after day. …” said Venecia as she read the Front Line Heroes Award Declaration by Robbie Saries out loud. The certificates were distributed to the awardees who were thanked by everyone in attendance.
- Elizabeth Stalls, Duplin County Planner appeared before the Board to request acceptance of the final bid for Duplin County surplus property known as the Duff Creek Community Center.
According to the reports, the Board of County Commissioners accepted an offer for $100,000 on Feb. 7, from Iglesia Sinai Nuevo Renacer of Wallace for the sale of the surplus property. The offer was advertised for upset bids on Feb. 10 and was open for upset bids for 10 days until Feb. 21. No upset bids were received during that period.
The board accepted the final offer and authorized the county attorney to prepare a deed for the transfer of the property.
- Joe Newburn, Animal Services Supervisor, also appeared before the board to explain and present the changes to the Animal Control Ordinance.
According to the revisions, the original five-day hold is reduced to a 72-hour hold to meet the minimum state guideline.
“The revision also adds language regulating exotic animals as well as potentially dangerous and dangerous dogs. It also includes higher fines for animal cruelty and animal bites.”
The revisions to the Animal Control Ordinance were unanimously approved.
- Leigh W. Gurley, chair of the Duplin County Board of Health, appeared on behalf of the board of health, to request a joint proclamation designating April 4-10 as Public Health Week in Duplin County.
“Public Health Week is observed during the first week of April every year in the United States. The week is used to highlight and champion the health of all Americans and celebrate our public health professionals. It’s a week to recognize that everyone should lead healthier lives, irrespective of where they live, work or come from,” the request stated.
The request was unanimously approved.
The Board meeting concluded with Gary Rose, Duplin County Tax Administrator, who appeared before the board to request a nominee to fill the unexpired term of the late Edward Dail to the Board of Equalization and Review through March 31, 2023. The board appointed Ralph Britt.