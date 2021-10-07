KENANSVILLE — Duplin celebrated its first Greek Day in the Park Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kenan Park.
“We had well over 500 people from all over,” said Theresa Best, one of the event organizers with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Duplin County Alumnae. According to Best, participants drove from all over North Carolina’s East Coast, even some folks from as far as Virginia came to the event.
Greek Day in the Park provided an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy great Greek food, vendors, a DJ, raffle drawings, corn hole, competitive games and a Greek step off performance from the Divine Nine among many other fun activities.
Greek Day in the Park was hosted by DSTS, Inc. Duplin County Alumnae.