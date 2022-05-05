Candidate Questions

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?