On Sept. 21, Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) spoke to members of the House to honor the life and sacrifice of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee.
Gee was a U.S. Marine who died in a terrorist attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.
“As a physician of over 30 years, I have written hundreds of condolence letters to families whose loved ones have passed away. The letters I wrote to Sgt. Gee’s family were amongst the hardest I have ever written,” Murphy said to the members of the House.
“Sgt. Gee gave her life in service and sacrifice to our nation alongside 12 other beloved U.S. service members, all of whom we remember fondly with admiration, appreciation, and with a deep and humble respect.”
He spoke about Gee’s comments just a few days prior to her death, of how much she loved her job and shared about her career as a Marine prior to her mission to Afghanistan.
Gee was a maintenance technician with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Combat Logistics Bn. 24 stationed Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
“Sgt. Gee’s bravery, empathy, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to others will never be forgotten. Her willingness to put herself in harm’s way to protect her country and the cause of freedom is the most selfless act one can commit, and words are not enough to convey our district’s sadness and our gratitude,” he said.
Murphy spoke about the role of women in the military and how Gee “represented one of the fewer; one of the prouder” as women make up less than 10% of the service members in the Marine Corps.
“These women carry the same flag, fight the same fight, and bleed the same blood as their brothers on the battlefield,” he said.
“Importantly, Sgt. Gee will always be remembered for her compassion and grace. Most Americans have seen this iconic photo of Sgt. Gee cradling and comforting an Afghan child at the Kabul airport,” said Murphy.
“This image is just a snapshot of her outstanding commitment to others, as her loved ones and fellow Marines remember Nicole as an outstanding person who always had a positive attitude and never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face.”
Murphy spoke about Gee’s best friend, Sgt. Mallory Harrison, quoting her social media post that read, “I find peace knowing that she left this world doing what she loved. She was a Marine’s Marine. She cared about people. She loved fiercely. She was a light in this dark world.”
He spoke about Onslow County and how for weeks they came together to honor the 13 fallen service members. Military and civilians alike adorned the gates of Camp Lejeune with flowers, loving messages, and combat boots lined up the road a symbol of loss and mourning.
“The outpouring of love and support that I have seen in the Third District is a true testament to the epic legacy that Sgt. Gee and all of our lost service members now leave behind,” said Murphy.
“It is an honor to represent the Marines in my district; they represent the very best among us as steadfast patriots risking everything to preserve the life and liberty for our great nation. Their commitment is unmatched.”
Murphy closed his speech by offering his condolences to Gee’s family, friends and comrades and everyone who was touched by her story.
“There is a true void in her absence,” he said. “Sgt. Gee will be missed, but her sacrifice will never be forgotten.”