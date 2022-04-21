BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce met for its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 12, with many causes for celebration. Following a meal catered by Billy’s Pork and Beef Center, Chairman Weston brought up President Rhonda Campbell to start the meeting. Campbell put forward the election of officers and Board of Directors for the year 2022. All members voted in favor of the seated officers and board members continuing through 2022 with no changes.
Next, awards were distributed. Beulaville Police Chief Jamie Rogers came forward to award Craig Myers Police Officer of the Year.
“Over the past year, we logged over 132,000 events,” Chief Rogers said. “During COVID, the Police Department was down 50% and this person stepped up as the next senior officer in charge whenever I was out sick or needed help.”
Mayor Hutch Jones presented Fireman of the Year to Rob Stephenson. “I’m blessed to have a really great police department and a really great fire department,” Mayor Jones said. “This person came as a recommendation from the fire department itself.”
Following these two awards, Mayor Jones took a moment to praise his first responders.
“There are a lot of great units around us that don’t get recognized like this. Whatever community you live in, appreciate your volunteer fire department folks. They are on call 24/7 for absolutely no pay, so when you see a firefighter, pat them on the back and tell them you appreciate them. I truly believe I could call on anyone in our departments and they would break their neck to help anyone in our community.”
Chairman Weston came forward to present Volunteer of the Year to Secretary June Davis.
“The person receiving this does not know anything about it except that it happens every year,” Weston said. “She or he is always the first one to be there and the last to leave when you do something because they want to make sure everything is taken care of.”
As further proof of the point, Davis had to be pulled out of service from somewhere behind the scenes in the hallway to receive the award.
Finally, Thomasine Kennedy of Chinquapin came to introduce the speaker, Congressman Greg Murphy. A close family friend of the mayor and former principal of the Beulaville school, Kennedy spoke candidly about working with Congressman Murphy in the medical field.
“He is not only a North Carolinian but he chose to live in eastern North Carolina for well over 20 years, and anyone who lives in eastern North Carolina understands us. He understands our poverty. He understands our strengths and our weaknesses, and that’s important when you are representing people in Washington D.C. and making decisions for us. He is our representative. He knows us, and he won’t forget us,” Kennedy said.
Congressman Murphy shared about what it means to be a congressman and equally represent your district in Washington.
“It takes me approximately 5 1/2 hours to traverse my district,” Murphy said. “As a member of Congress, your life is kind of schizophrenic. You have two main duties. The most important one is your constituents, and the other one is political.” Congressman Murphy then honed in on issues of primary concern to the business community: inflation, supply chain issues, and workforce issues.
“Right now we are at about 8% inflation from where we were last year,” Congressman Murphy said. He attributed the inflation to several things surrounding the response to the COVID-19 pandemic including paying people to stay home too long and shrinking businesses by shutdowns.
“COVID should not have become a political issue, but it did. I put out 35 videos just trying to explain things and educate folks from a medical standpoint. At this point, we all need to get vaccinated, but we also need to learn to live with COVID (in our world).”
Congressman Murphy further explained the inflation caused by wage increases. “To get people to work, we increased wages, but then you have to make up for that by making the goods cost more so the business will survive.”
The Congressman also explained how energy prices play into inflation. “Energy prices are a confluence that intersects with everything we do. Not only does it cost energy to make the goods, but it costs to truck them. Rising energy prices affects everybody.”
The rates of inflation we are experiencing right now are unprecedented in modern times.
“The average worker is paying about $5,000 more per year for goods and services,” Congressman Murphy said, “and we’ve not seen this level of inflationary issues since the late 1970s.”
Both in wage increases and the shift to green energy, Congressman Murphy cautioned against change happening too quickly.
“We have a push in our country to move things forward very quickly and that can cause a disruption. It is a balancing act between what we import and what new things we are able to do. I believe being conservative means we conserve what we have by cutting our pollution down so our children and grandchildren have a world left to enjoy.”
Congressman Murphy showed sympathy for small business owners.
“I feel for small businesses. When I was in practice, I employed fifty people. When you own a business, you don’t get paid till your bills get paid and everybody else gets paid. There were several quarters when I didn’t take home a paycheck. Yes, I was the doctor, but I was a business person first. As a business person, if you don’t make the money to pay your overhead and employees, you don’t get paid. This is the pressure we are facing now. You can only push wages up so high and stay in business, and we know that the backbone of this country is small business.”
We live in a global market and nowhere is that more easily seen than the troubles in the Ukraine right now. Congressman Murphy explained how our interaction with foreign countries affects life in eastern North Carolina.
“It’s hard for us to stand by as good-hearted people and see what is happening to the people in the Ukraine. The only way to stop the genocide in that country is to choke out Russia (by stopping the purchase of their oil and other goods). Still, a lot of the precursors that we have used to feed our crops came from the Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and that area, so (the problems in the Ukraine) cause some of the supply chain issues we feel today in wheat and fertilizer.”
Congressman Murphy then predicted that the US economy would go into a recession.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is going to happen next. The Federal Reserve is going to raise the rates, and people will stop buying (luxury purchases). We are going into some difficult times, and it’s not going to end anytime soon.”
Still, the Congressman did not end on that somber note.
“I have a scalpel, and that has been my key to the rest of the world. I worked in India and met Mother Teresa. I’ve been in multiple countries throughout eastern Africa, Nicaragua, and Haiti. Right now, many of those places are ruled by dictators and the corruption has made places like Haiti more dangerous than Somalia. I say all this to frame something: Yes, we have some barnacles and bruises in our history here in America, but we still have the greatest country on Earth. It’s the greatest because you and I can argue and disagree and we are not thrown in prison for it. We can choose what we want to do–be a doctor, school administrator, fireman, police officer, or poultry worker– we can choose; in other countries, it’s not that way. So as difficult as things are, we still have the greatest country on Earth. To my grave, I will be proud I am an American, and I would give my life in a heartbeat for this country because I believe in it. I believe in it more deeply day after day. While things are hard right now, they are not as hard as they have been in the past in times like the Great Depression or World War II.”
Congressman Murphy then answered questions concerning Medicare, health insurance, drug cost, the absent workforce, border control, immigration, and bipartisan agreement in Congress.
“It’s hard for me to go to D.C. sometimes. It’s hard for people who have a conscience because we shouldn’t be acting like this. We shouldn’t be chasing cameras to make outlandish statements; we should actually be working as servants of the people because that’s what we are being elected to do,” said Congressman Murphy.
In the pregnant pause of all the heavy discussion, Mayor Jones came forward with a surprise for Chairman John Richard Weston.
To conclude the night, Weston was presented with the Order of the Longleaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest honor for volunteer service.
“John’s energy is unmatched,” Mayor Jones said. “I often say that when I grow up, I want to be just like John. He is selfless and humble yet always determined and has the best intentions. He is a leader in everything that he does. His involvement and results speak for themselves. He is a huge asset to us, Duplin county, and the world.”
The meeting concluded with great celebration, congratulations, and pictures with the award recipients. Each award recipient received a plague as well as a monetary gift from the Chamber.