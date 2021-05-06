KENANSVILLE — Congressman Greg Murphy visited with Christian leaders in Beulaville on the morning of April 29 to speak about resources, address concerns and to keep the community abreast of current and ongoing national issues.
“It’s a great honor for Dr. Murphy to be in Beulaville today. He connected Washington with eastern North Carolina,” said Beulaville Mayor Hutch Jones, who added he was appreciative of Murphy’s interest in getting out and meeting people in his district.
According to Jones, Murphy’s interest in connecting with constituents in his district and his commitment to American values are just some of the things that resonated with him.
“Today’s chapter of American’s political history has given us a great deal to be concerned about. Many have pushed God out of our lives and replaced Him with moral relativism,” said Murphy in a statement about his visit.
“We need as a nation to get our foundation back” he said. “As such, it has never been more important to be centered in our faith.”
According to Jones, some of the topics discussed during the meeting addressed Murphy’s focus to solve the opioid crisis, his concern about the lack of bipartisan work in the country’s future, and heated issues like the border situation and how the limited number of border guards enables cartels to get drugs over the border as well as human trafficking.
We are a country with immigration laws that are not the most stringent in the world, but we are a country of laws. It is a humanitarian crisis that didn’t need to occur, Murphy said.