WASHINGTON, D.C. — After redistricting in the state of North Carolina, Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) now officially represents Duplin County residents following his swearing into the 117th Congress on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Murphy released the following statement: “It is a great honor to officially represent residents of Duplin County in our nation’s capital. Although I have visited Duplin County many times, I am looking forward to visiting in an official capacity for the first time soon. In the meantime, I am hosting a telephone town hall for Duplin residents on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. so I can formally introduce myself to those who haven’t met me, get to know more of the great folks who live in the area, and answer your questions about the pressing issues of the day. Constituents can participate by calling 833-380-0715.”
Murphy added that his constituents in Duplin County are always welcome to seek his assistance or voice their opinions on the important issues. His website is gregmurphy.house.gov, or he can be reached through one of his district offices.
The nearest district offices to Duplin County are in Greenville and Jacksonville. Due to COVID-19, district offices are temporarily only taking meetings by appointment. Addresses and phone numbers are listed below.
Washington, D.C. Office
313 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
202-225-3415
Greenville District Office
1105 Corporate Dr., Suite C
Greenville, NC 27858
252-931-1003
Jacksonville District Office
234 Northwest Corridor Blvd.
Jacksonville, NC 28540
910-937-6929