WALLACE — Last week as we celebrated National Agriculture Week, Congressman Greg F. Murphy, M.D., (NC-03) visited Murphy Family Ventures in Wallace. MFV recently announced joining forces with Align Renewable Natural Gas through a partnership to participate in a renewable natural gas project.
Rep. Murphy met with MFV’s department heads to listen to their policy concerns, learn about their work firsthand and thank farmers for their contributions and labor. The March 23 meeting focused on issue areas under Rep. Murphy’s new Ways and Means Committee jurisdiction, including trade and estate tax, among other topics.
“We had an excellent presentation of the Murphy Family Farms on what they have done historically and what they are trying to do,” Congressman Murphy said.
During the meeting, Murphy learned about the manure-to-energy project, currently on the first phase with seven farms participating in the program, which represents almost 45,000 market hog spaces according to MFV.
The groundwork began in late 2021 and is undergoing the final stages of permitting.
“They had some difficulty with permits from the state but they are working through those,” said Rep. Murphy.
Additionally, some of the delays have been due to aggressive opposition from some environmental activists, even though according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, using methane as an energy source has a positive impact on the environment, as it avoids methane emissions and displaces conventional fossil fuels.
“What they are doing is transforming their waste lagoons into something that is going to be delivering renewable and clean energy, and they are going to get some tax credits appropriately for it,” said Rep. Murphy.
“It takes investment and it takes foresight and you know I think the environmentalists should be head over heels with what they’re doing because they’re taking a byproduct which is waste — which for a long time they’ve attacked them on, and they’ve turned it into something that the nation needs and is environmentally friendly during the whole process.”
For MFV farms it’s exciting to be able to contribute to the energy industry and help “to power homes and businesses in our communities.”
Rep. Murphy said he is proud of what MFV farms are doing “taking something that is already there as a byproduct and transforming it into something new that the nation needs, especially now since we’ve had such an energy crisis over the last 14 months with the cut in domestic production, but this is trying to increase that and try to help our energy needs at home.”
The Congressman shared that Murphy Family Farms in Missouri are building a pipeline.
“That is the best and most economical way to transport this. In Missouri where there are some farms they are going to use some trucks to pipe.”
“Here in Duplin County it is going to be done by pipeline,” Rep. Murphy said asserting that there won’t be any need for trucks to transport the RNG locally.
According to Rep. Murphy, there is not a timeline set for the completion. “The sooner the better,” he added. “They’re working on things but it’s just going to be basically laying the pipelines to bring it to a more central location.”
“Biden needs to restore the energy independence that we need instead of begging for gas from our sworn enemy of Iran, we need to unleash American energy, for one, we need to also to allow a supply chain issues to be resolved,” said Rep. Murphy.
“There are so many policies that the Biden administration could actually help the country with, but their policies have been hurting the inflationary cycle. Know that we are in tough times and some of its self-inflicted by this country.”
The congressman closed with the following statement: “Continue to pray for this country.”
People wishing to participate in the upcoming public meetings on the Draft General Permits can do so on April 5, 6 p.m. at James Sprunt Community College, Monk Auditorium, 133 James Sprunt Drive, Kenansville, and on April 21 online via Webex at https://bit.ly/3FFGRLL | Event number: 2436 024 6769. Event password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones). Join by phone: 415-655-0003 | Access code: 2436 024 6769. For more details, call 919-609-2189.