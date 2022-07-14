The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) works with farmers to convert low-yield cropland and marginal pastureland into riparian forests that protect water quality, create wildlife habitat, and provide an additional source of income for farmers.
If you are a farmer interested in being paid to protect water quality you may enroll eligible fields into conservation easements- written agreements between the landowner and the state of North Carolina. Conservation easements last 30-years or permanently, depending on the landowner’s choice. The landowner agrees to carry out conservation practices (such as tree planting) and to restrict future cropping and development on the enrolled section of their land but retains private ownership. Water quality is protected by planting field edges in native vegetation, such as hardwood or pine trees. Depending on the conservation practice chosen, landowners can enroll field edges of at least 20’ wide and up to 300’ wide in the program.
In return, the farmer receives 15 years of double soil rental rates per-acre payments, a one-time bonus payment ($250 per acre for 30-year easements or $1000 per acre for permanent easements), and cost shares to reimburse the farmer for the cost of establishing conservation practices. The double soil rental rates are capped at $150/acre. Landowners enrolling in permanent conservation easements may be eligible for additional benefits.
CREP is accepting enrollments in Duplin County and the surrounding counties. To be eligible, the land must have been owned for 1 year, have been farmed for at least four years between 2012 and 2018, and be adjacent to a qualifying water body. Qualifying water bodies include agricultural ditches and canals, streams, wetlands, rivers, and lakes. See if your land is eligible and contact CREP staff using our interactive map.