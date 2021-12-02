WARSAW — Conversations continue about putting an end to the excessive jake-braking of tractor-trailers driving along Memorial Drive in Warsaw.
Jake-breaking occurrences are a common complaint among Warsaw residents, who have asked town officials to place no jake-braking signs to mitigate the burden.
Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors turned the attention to a Warsaw noise ordinance during a recent town board meeting. The mayor discussed residents’ complaints about excessive jake-braking of tractor-trailers. The most recent was from a resident who lives near the Warsaw Fire Department, who complained about numerous and excessively loud jake-braking of heavy trucks at late hours-of-the-evening.
Commissioner Jack Hawes and Commissioner Russell Eason shared their experience with jake-break during the meeting and stated that jake-braking late at night should not be necessary.
Also, during the meeting, Warsaw Chief of Police Patrick Giddeons asserted that while jake-braking is a common complaint, he could not speak of the instances of excessiveness. He also addressed the feasibility and challenges of enforcing it.
Commissioner Russell Eason made a motion requesting the town manager to contact NCDOT about placing signs along Memorial Drive. Commissioner Scotty Smith seconded the motion.
The vote was two for and one against. The motion carried.
“As this is a State road concern, communication continues with NCDOT about the jake-braking,” said Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin.
“They have forwarded some literature for us to review. Conversations will continue.”