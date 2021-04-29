Andrew Williams was arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond on Tuesday.
On April 12, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident where the driver had been shot on South Dobson Chapel Road near Kenansville.
During the investigation, detectives discovered Williams was involved in the shooting.
The investigation revealed that the convicted felon was in possession of a firearm.
Subsequently, Williams confessed that he was in possession of a firearm and that he was the shooter.
Williams was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.