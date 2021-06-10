Come and harvest fresh herbs for free in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Please gently take a few sprigs while leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.
Below is a recipe for Greek Salad V that uses oregano from the Allrecipes website. If you use our fresh oregano rather than dried oregano, use 3 times as much (in this recipe: 6 tablespoons of fresh oregano).
Greek Salad V
Prep: 5 min.
Total: 5 min.
Servings: 5
Ingredients
- 1 English cucumber, diced
- 2 large tomatoes, each cut into 8 wedges
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
- ½ cup whole, pitted kalamata olives
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons dried oregano (or 6 tablespoons fresh oregano)
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a medium bowl, layer cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Sprinkle with oregano, then drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.