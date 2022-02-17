FAISON — Cottle Farms of Faison was recently named 2022 NC Agriculture Exporter of the Year. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Cottle Farms for its exporting success at the Ag Development Forum on Feb. 3 at the State Fairgrounds.
NC Agriculture Exporter of the Year award honors agribusinesses that have excelled in exporting their products worldwide.
“Cottle Farms is an active exporter of strawberries, blueberries, and muscadine grapes to Canada,” said Peter Thornton, North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Assistant Director International Marketing. “They’re an active participant in our international trade activities. Most importantly, they’re a key component in helping us get muscadine grapes into Asia. As a result, they are 2022 AG exporter of the year.”
Ron Cottle, Cottle Strawberry Nursery president and farm manager of Cottle Farms said they “are honored to have been chosen as the 2022 NC Ag Exporter of the Year.”
Cottle Farms grow a full range of fruits and vegetables. Cottle said they carry the commitment of providing the very best fresh local produce and “carry that commitment internationally.”
According to Cottle, blueberries is where they got started in the exporting business.
“We do frozen and fresh on blueberries,” said Cottle. “We ship (fresh blueberries) to several Canadian chain stores. “We’re now doing frozen blueberries into some of the chain stores in Canada also, and in the last year or so, we’ve actually done muscadine grapes.”
Cottle explained that exporting is crucial for the farm.
“It opens more avenues for us as we continue to grow,” he said. “We need more places to sell our crops and you know, it certainly gives us more opportunity for growth in our company.”
He said his advice for anyone hoping to get into the business of exporting is to do their homework.
“It’s difficult when you get something out of your country and you have problems with it, so you need to understand who you’re dealing with and where you’re shipping to, and make sure that those relationships are good and strong, and if that all works out, then it’s certainly a good thing for your company to build it to have more markets,” he added.
With agriculture being the largest industry in North Carolina. NCDA&CS International Marketing has developed close relationships with a multi-billion dollar industry to support their partnerships reach a global market.
For more information about the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services International Trade Office, visit www.ncagexports.com.