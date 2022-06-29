KENANSVILLE — The scene was buzzing with excitement at the Duplin Events Center as the gates opened for a concert featuring country stars Travis Tritt, Cameron Marlowe and Larry Fleet on Saturday, June 25, with approximately 3,000 people in attendance.
As the crowds began to gush in, the chatter was undeniably one of excitement and anticipation.
Leather boots, cowboy hats, blue jeans, and matching t-shirts were the fashion statement of the night. People giddy with excitement took to their seats, some danced to the beat of the background music, while others lined up for the food trucks and concession stands as they waited for the show to start.
A light mist filled the air as lights dimmed... and the crowd cheered. Larry Fleet came up on stage, opening the show and getting the crowd engaged. Among his performances was a song he and country singer Jamey Johnson wrote during the height of the pandemic. The song “Highway Feet” was a crowds favorite with its bluegrass-style mix.
Next on stage was country star Kameron Marlowe, who since the release of “Giving You Up,’ in 2019, has been building up steam and putting out hits like “Burn ‘Em All,” “Steady Heart” and most recently “Girl on Fire.”
The 25-year-old singer and songwriter got the crowds singing and dancing with a great mix of swagger, honky tonk, and ballads such as “Leavin’ to Me” and “Giving You Up.”
“This song got me into the music industry and now I am so, so blessed that this is what I get to do every day,” said Marlowe as the crowd delighted with his powerful vocals.
Closing the night was country artist Travis Tritt, who took the stage as fans cheered, whistled and yelled in excitement for his performance. His high-energy show got everyone tapping their feet to the beat of his unique style with southern rock and blues influences.
Among his performances were “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.”
June 25 was a busy night for Duplin County, a night full of excitement, great music and comradery not only for participants but also for staff, vendors and volunteers who worked behind the scenes ensuring the event went on without skipping a beat.
“The Events Center team and the community really came together and put on a great show,” said Christa Parker, Duplin County Tourism & Events Center, Visitor Services Manager.
Prior to the concert, Marlowe sat with the Duplin Times for an exclusive interview that we will feature in our 2022 Fall edition of Southeastern North Carolina Magazine, which comes out in September.
Marlowe shared that his preconcert ritual is a prayer and a shot of Jack. “We always take a shot as a band, and then we always have to pray before we go up on stage,” said Marlowe. He added that he was thrilled to perform in Duplin County and seeing all of his Duplin fans at the show.