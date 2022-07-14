KENANSVILLE – A moment of silence was observed in memory of former county commissioner Myrtle Beringer during a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting. The late commissioner served from 2000-2004.
After approval of the consent agenda, George Futrell, Assistant County Manager and Airport Director, addressed the Board to schedule a public hearing for adopting the revised Duplin County Airport Land Use and Height Restriction Ordinance.
Futrell shared the modification was necessary due to the Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes. When the county extended the runway to 100-feet wide it changed some the zones. The Board approved the request and scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 1.
Next was Melissa Kennedy, who appeared to conduct a public hearing in accordance to Duplin County 911 addressing road naming ordinance for Craig King Farms, LLC to name Dobson Farm Lane in the Kenansville township. After the public hearing, Kennedy requested another public hearing for Aug. 1, to name Elizabeth Lane and Floyd Kennedy Lane. Both requests were approved.
Following Kennedy, Town Manager Davis Brinson, asked the Board to designate a voting delegate and an alternate voting delegate for the 115th North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Conference.
“The voting delegate and or alternate voting delegate will be entitled to vote at the annual business meeting to be held on Aug. 13,” said Brinson.
The Board designated Commissioner Jesse Dowe as the voting delegate and Commissioner Wayne Branch as the alternate voting delegate.
Brinson also asked the Board to designate a voting delegate and an alternate voting delegate to the NCACC Legislative Goals Conference scheduled for Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 in Wake County.
The Board appointed Commissioner Branch as the voting delegate and Commissioner Dowe as the alternate voting delegate.
Additionally, Commissioner Dowe was re-appointed by the Board to serve another three-year term to the Board of Social Services.
Next in the agenda line up was Angel Venecia, Director of Public Transportation. Venecia requested the acceptance of the 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Grant Funds for $40,000. Venecia’s request was unanimously approved by the Board.
“The other two grants we received are a 5311 Community Transportation Planning grant. One is administrative and one is capital,” said Valencia. “...The capital funding will be used to replace three transit vans that have met their useful life and also to purchase new tablets to go in those vans,” she added.
The Board moved to accept the Community Transportation program section 5311, funds in the amount of $216,925 for capital project and $242,263 for administrative project on behalf of the Duplin County Public Transportation Department, also authorized the chairman to sign the grant agreements electronically.
After the Board returned from a closed session, Tracy Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director, requested the acceptance of funding for the WIC program in the amount of $18,393 and for the Wise Woman Project in the amount of $6,120.
Simmons-Kornegay explained the WIC funding was part of a temporary increase for caseload/funding for local health departments achieving more than 100% of their current WIC caseload.
The North Carolina Wise Woman Project promotes effective screening and lifestyle intervention strategies for cardiovascular health to reduce the incidence of heart disease and stroke and reduce mortality for eligible underserved women of North Carolina.
The Board moved to approve the acceptance of the additional funding and approved a budget amendments.
Wrapping up the meeting was Brinson, who provided the Board with other updates.
“The artist Travis Tritt gave us very good reviews on his social media presence,” said Brinson. “I’ve not received any complaints from the general public, and I’ve received a lot of positive feedback, so I think the promoter was pleased, the artists were pleased. We’re hopeful that this will be a springboard to bringing more artists to Duplin County and more events that be held out at our Events Center to utilize that facility, so we are we’re going to try to build on that positive,” said Brinson.
The town manager also shared good news from Cabin Lake County Park. “Our Park Superintendent Jordan Whaley told me that in June, they took in $12,198, which is by all the records that we can gather, the most they’ve ever taken in at Cabin Lake County Park,” said Brinson. “They saw a tremendous uptick in their attendance during COVID, and it has held steady since then. His RV park’s spaces are rented usually six weeks in advance. He’s doing good with tent camping and he has a lot of folks out there fishing and spending weekends out there, so we’re really doing well at Cabin Lake County Park.”
The meeting adjourned until Monday, July the 18 at 6 p.m.
