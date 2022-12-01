KENANSVILLE — The Nov. 21 Board of County Commissioners meeting was a bittersweet day as it was Commissioner Kennedy Thompson’s last day after more than 11 years of service with the Board.
He was presented with a plaque of recognition and a resolution.
“Thank you that was very unexpected but a very nice gesture by everyone. I appreciate that… I have learned a lot by serving,” said Thompson adding that he is proud of having served with so many people. “I don’t know how many commissioners I’ve served with, but I think seven are no longer with us, which puts in perspective how long I’ve been here, which means it’s time to go.”
Looking back on his time on the Board and the goals he had when he was first elected, he shared he is proud they were able to implement the findings from the pay study and give county employees fair pay.
“When I got on board we were pretty much a laughing stock on pay, now we are not. We put in the plan to build the new jail, which was a main goal I had when I got on board... We built K-8 schools… we’ve got in place animal control, transportation, services for the aged they are all going to be building new places, while I was on board we put in a new courtroom...we got a new county manager that we hired, and then we hired Tim our county attorney… Thank you for the recognition tonight,” said Thompson. The county is in good hands and I’ve enjoyed serving it.”
“I’ve known Ken for quite some time. For those who don’t know it, I was with law enforcement with highway patrol... and he has been a mentor to me… and it’s been a pleasure to have worked with him,” said Commissioner Jesse Dowe.
After a few words from the commissioners, the following items on the agenda were discussed:
- David Bone, Executive Director of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, made a presentation about the services provided by the ECC, which is one of 16 multi-county regional councils for community planning and development in which local officials determine priorities for the regions.
- George Futrelle, Airport Director/Assistant County Manager, presented three items to the Board. The first was a proposed engineering services master agreement between Duplin County and Parrish & Partners of North Carolina, PLLC.
The Airport Commission received a $1.5 million SCIF grant from the NCDOT-Division of Aviation to construct a road in Airpark for the Economic Development Commission and needed an engineer to build the road so a request for qualifications statements was issued to interested engineering firms to provide on-call services to the Economic Development Commission for the Industrial Parks, and Duplin Commons. After reviewing all the entries the committee selected Parrish & Partners. The Board moved to approve the request.
The next item Futrelle brought to the Commissioners attention was a contract for a drainage assessment and repair project at the Duplin County Airport. He explained the assessment revealed a few failures, and the Division of Aviation approved using the remaining portion of the $100,000 grant to repair as many structures as possible.
Informal proposals were solicited from NCDOT pre-qualified contractors. “River Landing Builders was the successful proposal at $41,000. The Duplin County Airport Commission reviewed and recommends the award. AVCON, our airport engineer of the record presented a contract amendment for limited construction phase services to oversee and sign off on the work being done. The Airport Commission reviewed and approved their contract amendment and recommends it for your approval as well. The Board moved to approve the service contract, and the contract and budget amendments.
The last item Futrelle discussed was the approval of a resolution establishing a capital project budget ordinance regarding the State Capitol Infrastructure Funds (SCIF) grant to accept the grant award. The Airport Commission received a $1.5 million SCIF grant to construct a road in the Airpark.
- Davis H. Brinson, County Manager/Clerk to the Board requested the approval of a service contract with TRC Engineers, Inc. for services related to a $500,000 EPA Community-Wide Brownfields Assessment Grant that was awarded to Duplin County.
Brinson explained that EPA Brownfields Assessment Grants provide funding for inventory, characterizing, assessing, conducting a range of planning activities, developing site-specific cleanup plans, and conducting community engagement related to brownfield sites.
“This grant will be used to help Duplin County address our brownfield challenges to help bring them back into productive reuse, by assessing sites contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, contaminants (including hazardous substances co-mingled with petroleum, and/or petroleum. The grant funds will be used to assess and plan the redevelopment of Brownfields consisting of unused or underutilized industrial and commercial sites throughout the County. This program is an important tool in addressing brownfield sites with the potential to transform the County economically and socially, increase job opportunities, and provide healthy lifestyle alternatives. Duplin County does not have the level of expertise it will take to fulfill the requirements of the grant. Thus, I am asking to partner with TRC Engineers, Inc. to provide the necessary consultant services to assist us as we navigate through the grant process over the next four years,” said Brinson. The request was approved.
- Brinson presented a resolution to approve the presentation of badge and service weapon to retiring Sheriff Blake Wallace.
“I request that you adopt this resolution authorizing Sheriff-Elect Stratton Stokes to present retiring Sheriff Blake Wallace his Duplin County Sheriff’s Office badge and service weapon in recognition of his retirement from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the County of
Duplin,” said Brinson. The Board approved the motion.
On behalf of Joe Newburn, Animal Services Director, Brinson presented a contract between Duplin County and Warsaw Animal Hospital, for the treatment of all seized and quarantined animals.
“The initial term of this contract will continue through June 30, 2023, with an option to terminate the contract by either party at any given time, with or without cause, within a 30-day advanced written notice. The contractor shall perform all services under this contract within compliance with the law,” said Brinson, adding that the county attorney has reviewed the contract. The request was approved.
The last person to address the Board was Angie Quinn, Soil & Water Conservation District supervisor, who appeared before the Board to present three contracts.
The first one was for the Limestone Creek Streamflow Rehabilitation contract for $204,396.
Quinn shared that Daniel Steiner, owner of Snatch it Clearing, was the low bidder for the contract. Next Quinn presented the Muddy Creek Watershed Streamflow Rehabilitation contract for $162,200 and requested the Board to award the contract to Jerry Hall, owner of Hall’s Tree Service, who was the low bidder.
The last motion requested was to award Douglas Sholar of D&D Construction, LLC the Limestone & Muddy Creek Watershed Streamflow Rehabilitation Maintenance contract for the Limestone and Muddy Creek Watersheds for $135,300. Sholar was the low bidder.