KENANSVILLE — Among the topics discussed at the November Board of County Commissioners meeting was the proposed NC Forestry Service lease agreement for 13.52 acres of property at the Duplin County Airpark.

George Futrelle, assistant county manager, presented the amount and terms for a 30-year lease based on an appraisal prepared by Telics and recommended by the Economic Development Commission (EDC). Futrelle explained this allows the Attorney General office and the Department of Administration to start the negotiation on the lease, setting the basis of the dollar amount. The Board moved to approve the lease, which will begin January 2023. The annual payments from 2023 through 2027 will be $15,830.

