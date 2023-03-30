KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Revenge Roughstock Rodeo Company to obtain exclusivity rights to organize, promote and conduct rodeos at the Duplin County Events Center for one year.

The request was presented by Davis Brinson, County Manager/Clerk to the Board, on behalf of Martin Towery with Revenge Roughstock Rodeo.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com