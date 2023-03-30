KENANSVILLE — The Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Revenge Roughstock Rodeo Company to obtain exclusivity rights to organize, promote and conduct rodeos at the Duplin County Events Center for one year.
The request was presented by Davis Brinson, County Manager/Clerk to the Board, on behalf of Martin Towery with Revenge Roughstock Rodeo.
“Mr. Towery is currently giving up 10% of all ticket sales to the county in order to gain this exclusivity,” said Brinson.
According to county documents, the rodeos put on by Revenge Roughstock are one of the most profitable series of shows put on at the Events Center. In February alone the Events Center made
$4,685 from their percentage of ticket sales in addition to the regular facility rental fees.
“He also pays for half of the cost to move the dirt... and the county retains all the concessions from the event, so it’s a money maker for the county,” Brinson added.
In order for the Events Center to hold indoor rodeos and monster truck shows dirt must be moved into the facility, leveled, and then removed which costs $9,200.
According to documents, Revenge Roughstock expressed interest in putting on at least four shows per year.
In other business:
The board discussed the proposal of a drive-thru ATM in the parking lot across from the Kenansville Fire Department on West Hill Street.
Kenny Barrett, SECU Vice-President/City Executive Kenansville Branch explained that the SECU would pay for the ATM installation, maintenance, and operation.
“It will be very beneficial for not only the about 600 employees that are within two blocks of there,” said Barrett. “There is a safety issue there were people coming out of the courthouse to go across Main Street to go get money out of the ATM at First Bank — that will eliminate that (safety issue).”
In exchange for a lease agreement, the SECU proposed to pay Duplin County a monthly rent of $200 on a 5-year lease option. Tim Wilson, County Attorney advised the board of the need to publish the intent to enter the lease for 30 days before the can lease can be executed.
Brinson discussed the extension of an existing contract with Bakers Lawn Care and Duplin County Maintenance on behalf of Randy Norwood, Maintenance Director.
This extension will provide weekly mowing, weed-eating, and trimming of grass for county-owned properties in Kenansville, in addition to putting pine straw at the locations specified in the contract for a duration of eight months for a total cost of $53,123.81.
Sheriff Stratton Stokes proposed the reclassification of a Deputy Sheriff II (SRO) position to a Lieutenant (SRO) position, which was approved by the Duplin County Board of Education at Grade 68. Sheriff Stokes also requested the reclassification of the unsworn position of Jail Sergeant (Grade 64), to the sworn position of First Sergeant. Both requests were approved.
Insight Planning & Development of Wilmington was awarded a contract for Duplin County 2022 CDBG-NR Program Grant Administration Service.
The Board accepted the NC Commerce Industrial Development Fund Grant award on behalf of the Economic Development Commission, which applied for and received preliminary approval for a grant to extend utilities necessary to further develop the Air Park Business & Industry Park. The grant amount is $2,750,500.
“A previous State allocation provided to the County in the amount of $1,500,000 will serve as the required local match,” said Scotty Summerlin, Economic Development Director. The full application requires the governing body’s approval of the subject Resolution accepting the grant award.
The board approved a project ordinance amendment for the Aging and Veterans Services Center presented by Tracy Chestnutt, Finance Officer, Chestnutt asked the board to authorize a project ordinance to establish a budget.
“The revenues to fund this project will be a transfer from the capital reserve that has been set aside from a previous grant several years ago which is $30,778 and a State Capital Infrastructure grant that we received last fiscal year for $2 million. This project ordinance has to be in place for us to legally be able to expend funds for this project,” said Chestnutt.