KENANSVILLE — “Part of stopping crime is getting ahead of it,” said Jason McGuirt, Assistant District Attorney and Chairman of the Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council as he addressed the Board of County Commissioners at the April meeting.

McGuirt presented the 2023-24 Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council’s funding plan statutorily required in order to assess the needs of juveniles and review the available resources to meet those needs.

