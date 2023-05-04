KENANSVILLE — “Part of stopping crime is getting ahead of it,” said Jason McGuirt, Assistant District Attorney and Chairman of the Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council as he addressed the Board of County Commissioners at the April meeting.
McGuirt presented the 2023-24 Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council’s funding plan statutorily required in order to assess the needs of juveniles and review the available resources to meet those needs.
He shared that all the programs they fund do a good job. He also highlighted a new program with Mount Calvary Youth Development Training, explaining some of their programs can be done at school during school hours, he also shared the programs prepare students for jobs and mentorships, giving them opportunities to succeed after they finish school.
“It’s difficult to deal with crime on the back end because all we can do is put them in prison or jail, which cost the taxpayers money. So if we can get ahead of it and talk with these children before they get into trouble, I think that’s the best avenue. It’s the cheapest alternative for the county. So we think it’s a good agenda for this next year and we hope it will help,” said McGuirt.
One of the commissioners asked McGuirt his opinion on what has played the biggest role in the crime we have seen so far. McGuirt shared that in a broad view, crime is related to drugs, mental health and alcohol.
“We have an issue with meth in this county. We have an issue with heroin... I can also say that mental health is an issue. I think everyone is aware that we no longer have a place for people with mental health issues, so they are either housed in our jail or they are sent somewhere like Ahoskie for three days before they put them back out on the street. There’s no long-term facility that keeps people anymore. And that means that we have people get back on the street and commit crimes... if you look at juveniles, we run into the same issue. If you talk to principals and school resource officers, the biggest issue in schools is vapes... kids are vaping marijuana and things laced with marijuana, which could include fentanyl. So, those things are less detectable. They can go into the bathroom and smoke a vape and we have no clue what they’re doing because they don’t produce the smell. So vaping is a major issue that our schools are facing.”
He added that school threats are becoming an issue and that it could be for attention.
“Possibly social media and the pervasiveness of that and just people trying to get attention. I don’t think any of the kids are actually going to commit a crime, but they are making threats that cause a major issue resource-wise for the county... As far as whether the programs work, my understanding is that they help. And I don’t think we’re gonna save everyone. In fact, in my 12 years here, I’ve prosecuted kids from 15 years old and I’m still prosecuting them today for serious crimes. I don’t think we’re able to save everyone, but if we can save one, that is worth it. And we do have success stories... Restitution and community service are just essentially punishment and getting victims paid back. Psychological services is making sure we’re addressing their mental health issues so they don’t keep committing crimes, but the other programs really go in with the kids and try to establish good behavior, responsibility and job preparedness. So I think they do a good job with those.”
The Board approved the funding plan and certification application.
In other business:
- Scotty Summerlin, Economic Development Director, introduced David Nance, a representative of Next Generation Block Company (NexGen Block) who made a presentation about a new venture underway by Villari Brothers Foods. The presentation was to request a letter of support to aid NexGen Block in its applications for federal, state and local grants.
NexGen Block will be manufacturing a proprietary concrete block system that requires no mortar for its application. The manufacturing facility will be located in Warsaw, and over the next five years plans to employ at least 20 people.
A letter of support was also requested on behalf of Carolina American Dream Homes, a new non-profit venture of the Villari family. Nance explained that Carolina American Dream Homes is in the process of planning four duplexes for affordable and low-income housing in Warsaw using NextGen Block.
The Board voted unanimously to approve both requests for a letter of support.
- A contract amendment with Eastpointe for the Duplin County 4-H Prevention Program presented by Amanda Hatcher, Cooperative Extension Service Director was approved by the Board.
“Early substance use in childhood and adolescence affects later drug use. Youth with more access to alcohol and drugs are more likely to use them,” said Hatcher. “Unfortunately, Duplin County consistently fares worse than the state average in terms of youth risk to participate in at-risk behavior.”
The contract amendment will allow them to carry forward $25,594 through June 30, and accept an additional $2,266 in funding to make the program full-time until June 30.
- Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director presented the annual reports for 2022 Communicable Disease 2022 Child Fatality. Among the highlights, Simmons-Kornegay shared that the health department is seeing an increase in sexually transmitted diseases, among those are two new cases of HIV in 2023. She added that as of April 12, the COVID positivity rate for Duplin is 5%.
- The Board accepted $4,804 in Food and Lodging-AA 874 funding and approved the budget amendment.
The board approved a motion to accept the National Association of County and City
- Health Officials (NACCHO) Certification in Infection Control Scholarship Award in the amount of $2,500 along with the associated budget amendment.
- University of Mount Olive President Dr. Edward Croom, appeared in front of the Board to express his hopes to develop and foster a strong community relationship with Duplin County.
- Motions were approved to name Annette Lane at 245 Wagon Ford Road in Beulaville, Alvarez Drive at 108 Rosemary Place Lane in Rose Hill and Elsa Duarte Lane in the 200 block of Bennetts Bridge Road in Mt. Olive, after each respective public hearing took place.